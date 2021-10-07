Dana Joy Isenberg Snyder

OCEAN CITY — Dana Joy Isenberg Snyder was born in 1948, second daughter of Roy “Ben-I” and Dorothy Goodman Isenberg, both parents having preceded her in death.

She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Anthony “Tony” Dicken of Ocean City, sole child, daughter Heather Snyder of Hagerstown and her partner Rob Turner.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley, Alex, Michael and partner Briana Shepler, Christopher; great grandchildren Natalia and Wes; sister Alice Jo Isenberg O’Loughlin of New York City and brother-in-law Pat and nephew Aran; and also their entertaining 4 EBTs Bella, Rosso, Penny and Santo.

Raised in a small south central town of Alexandria, Pa., where no one locked their doors and the kids played hide-and-seek until dusk, her parents nurtured Joy with the values of compassion, honesty and hard work. Educated in Juniata Valley schools, she was a proud member of the Hornets concert, dancing and marching bands as a percussionist, honored to be selected for County, District and State bands as a timpanist.

Joy studied dance for 35 years. As a youth she entertained for Gold Star Mother luncheons, Veterans hospitals and civic organizations; little did she know then how much that meant to these folks. She attended Eastern New Mexico University, majoring in dance, a member of Chi Omega sorority, university’s touring dance company and a student instructor. After college, she was the artistic director, instructor and choreographer of the Kinetic Dance Society in Huntingdon, Pa., with 60 pairs of twinkling toes, tutus and tap shoes. She also performed with community theaters and the Baltimore Ballet Company in “The King and I,” “The Nutcracker” and “Westside Story.”

Joy was passionate about contributing her time and talents to a long list of civically-oriented organizations: Easter Seals summer camp counselor, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Bible school counselor, American Heart fundraiser, founding member of CASA, Citizens Against Spousal Abuse, founding member of Student Trade Foundation and member of the Washington County Economic Development Commission.

She launched her professional career in real estate in 1972 as a builder, designer and developer of thousands of mountain acres across Pennsylvania, constructing custom recreational homes, developing a log home business from the forest to the front door. In 1980 she was relocated to Hagerstown, to develop a Section-8 apartment complex, offering many families an opportunity to have a secure home for the first time. Over the years, she provided representation as a certified expert witness for all levels of court, a public advocate for the homelessness, a spokesperson for the consumer, as well as business organization memberships, a mentor and educator for the real estate industry. Unfortunately she was not able to complete her book, Gross Incompetence, an insider’s view, the brutal truth about the real estate business.

Joy moved to Ocean City in 1990, launching a new facet of her business. She took great pride in the quality of her work and highest level of diligent service to her clients. It was her perfectionism and compassion that was evident, assisting over 1,000 families in owning their homes, achieving their dreams. Always a bit of a maverick in her profession she stood for “doing the right thing,” being assured all involved were treated fairly and honesty.

A very private woman, those who were fortunate to have known Joy and called her a friend have richer lives thanks to her quiet generosity, shared intellect and orneriness, with no conceit, no inflated ego.

As a final selfless gesture, her body has been donated to science for research. It was her desire not to “own any more real estate” (grave). A celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842 with a reception to follow. As so desired, memorial donations in Joy’s honor may be made to Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Rescue, PO Box #32, Delmar, Del. 19940.

Joy’s family would like to share their appreciation to her army of supportive friends and clients, Coastal Hospice, Burbage Cancer Center and the entire staff, Dr. Paul, Nurse Ellis, Realtor Cole and the Re/Max Advantage Realty Family.

The curtain has closed on Joy’s wonderful life with one last paradiddle, one final pirouette, one more run on the beach, one final roller blading session on the OC Boardwalk. It’s been a most interesting journey. Exit stage right, please turn off the lights.

William Addison Gibbs, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — William Addison Gibbs, Jr. “Bill” passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at age 72 surrounded by his wife, sons and siblings.

Born in Salisbury, and raised in Ocean City, he was the son of late William A. Gibbs, Sr. and Virginia (Bruffy). Bill is survived by his wife, Julianne “Julie” (Mitchell) Gibbs; sons Gary Gibbs of Washington DC, Jeff Gibbs and his wife Ashley (Parker) of Berlin and Kevin Gibbs of Ocean City; and by the joy of his life, his two granddaughters, Addison and Ava Gibbs. Also surviving are his brothers, Tom Gibbs and his wife Nancy of West Palm, Fla. and Bruce Gibbs and his wife Theresa of Ocean City; a sister, Gail Carozza of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1967. He attended Norman Jr. College for two years, where he played varsity basketball. He then transferred to West Georgia College where he received his Bachelor’s degree in History. After college, Bill returned home and opened his first pizza shop, Lombardi’s on the Boardwalk at Wicomico Street. In 1981, after purchasing The Breakers Hotel, Bill created The Dough Roller, fulfilling his lifelong dream, the need for a full-service restaurant on the Boardwalk. Through his successes he was able to open multiple Dough Rollers up and down the beach.

Bill was very active in the Ocean City community. He was the president of the OCHMRA in 1988-1989. He served on the Chamber of Commerce and was a founding member of the Ocean City Development Corporation. He was a founding member of the Downtown Improvement Association, a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation and a past AGH Golf Tournament Chairman. He actively supported Children’s House by the Sea, Worcester County Development Center and Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, and many more local organizations and charities. Bill and Julie received the Brice and Shirley Phillips Lifetime Industry Achievement Award in 2012 from the Restaurant Association of Maryland. He was awarded a Key to the City in 2014.

In his spare time Bill enjoyed his grandkids the most. He was an avid Ravens fan and golfer. Bill loved Kentucky basketball and enjoyed playing the slots or a game of 3 card poker at Ocean Downs.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St., Ocean City, Md. The funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the church. Rev. George Patterson will officiate. Interment will follow and will be private for the family only.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to The Children’s House by the Sea, P.O. Box 3627, Ocean City, Md. 21843, Vietnam Veterans of America Ocean City Chapter 1091, 2308 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21842 or the Worcester County Developmental Center 8545 Newark Road, Newark, Md. 21841.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

John Earl Wheatley, Jr.

BERLIN — John Earl Wheatley, Jr., age 71, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John E. Wheatley, Sr. and Catherine Lyston Wheatley. He is survived by his children, Terence Reale, Christofo Reale, William Wheatley, Lise Grigsby, Kelli Wheatley, Becki Cameron, Anna Wheatley and Erin Wheatley. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael, Thomas, David, and Ricky Wheatley, and sister, Cathy Wheatley Readmond. There are 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wheatley had served in the United State Air Force Reserves, and attended Essex Community College. His life time career was repairing batteries and generators.

In his spare time, he was an avid reader of John Sanford and James Patterson novels while drinking his black coffee he enjoyed so much. He also “armchair” coached the Baltimore Orioles baseball team and the Ravens every season. A beloved family man and everyone’s favorite “Uncle Johnny”, his family adored him.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va.23060-9979. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Patsy Ann Valenti

BERLIN — On Oct. 3, 2021, Patsy Ann Valenti (nee Cunningham), former resident of Ocean Pines and Berlin, passed away.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lou Johns and the late Vincent Valenti, Jr.; devoted mother of Cheryl Ann Musciano and her husband Frank, Rhonda Lynn Bockius and her husband John, and the late Charles William England, Jr.; loving grandmother of Lauren Ann Montgomery, Justin Michael Musciano, Christina Marie Fusto, Haley Lynn Bockius, Sydney Rachel Bockius and Julia Hope Bockius; and cherished great grandmother of Aiden Montgomery, Alexa Montgomery, Liam Montgomery, Christian Fusto, Michaela Fusto, and Vincent Musciano.

Pat worked at Centex Homes at the Parke at Ocean Pines, the Princess Royale and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. She was involved with many social activities and clubs (Red Hat Society, singles group, as well as hosting parties and lunch-ins for her friends, she especially liked the happy hours at Harpoon Hanna’s).

She made many friends and held a special place in her heart for Berlin.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.ALZ.org.

Nancy Wilson Engh

OCEAN CITY — Nancy Wilson Engh, 88, of Roxana Del., passed away in her home on Wednesday, Sept. 29 surrounded by the love of her family.

Nancy was born the 11th of 13 children to Don and Annette Mitchell Wilson. She was preceded in death by 11 treasured siblings, beloved husband Lynn Michael Engh and

cherished daughter Dobby Engh. She leaves in this life many who will miss her bright light including; 5 children; Michael and wife Linda, Cheri and husband Frank, Tracy, Andy and wife Natalie, Joe and wife Dawn, and in addition, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister Donna, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy attended Salisbury Teacher’s College in the 1950’s and was a long-time resident of Ocean City, where she owned and managed several businesses including the Shamrock and Englander Apartments for 30 years prior to moving to Blue Willow Acres in Roxana, Del. in 1985. While living in Roxana, Nancy co-owned Country Road Antiques for many years.

Nancy will be remembered as an always positive, brave and incredibly strong woman with a capacity for selflessness and great love for her family and friends. Her big smile and laugh will be unforgettable for all who knew her. Nancy was passionate about her large family, loved to fish and crab, grow beautiful flower gardens, was a devout fitness enthusiast, avid reader and card player, golfer, antiques and wicker expert, and an artist of stained glass, mosaics, oil and acrylic painting.

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at longtime friend, Mariner’s Country Down in Berlin. A private family burial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nancy’s name to the Food Bank of Delaware (fbd.org), Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), or Second Chance for Women (secondchanceforwomen.net).

Russell Calvin Bradford

OCEAN CITY — Russell Calvin Bradford, 93, of Ocean City, rose up to heaven with the sunrise on Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021.

Born on Nov. 19, 1927, he was the son of the late David and Mattie Birch Bradford. He graduated from Ocean City High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army in 1946, where he was a Sergeant during World War II. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, retiring in 1982, as Assistant Postmaster.

Russ is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Sally Cropper Bradford. Together they purchased the Year Round House on the corner of 4th Street where they raised their family and rented rooms and apartments for 20 summers. He is survived by his daughter, Joanne (Andy) Fitzpatrick; his son, Alan (Janet) Bradford; his daughter Starr George; and his son Clifford Bradford. Cliff has lived with his parents in their current residence in West Ocean City for several years providing companionship, transportation, and maintaining the home, etc. for which his siblings are very grateful.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Charlie (Jenn) Fitzpatrick, Ben Fitzpatrick, Jennifer (Dave) Weaver, Lisa (Bryan) Schlossberg, Stephen (Anna) Bradford, Skyler George, Kelley Bradford and Caitlin (Brian) Hartwyk. He also leaves his great grandchildren Nolan, Layla, Hailey and Hannah Fitzpatrick, Olivia and Natalie Weaver, Gabby and Jacob Schlossberg, and Jack and Zoe Bradford.

He was preceded in death by grandsons John Bradford and Justin George and great grandson Ty Fitzpatrick. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roland Bradford, and sister, Bea Bradford Wood. He is survived by cousin Verla Birch Hammond and many nieces and nephews.

Russell was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served the church in many capacities, as well as painting the pastor’s house all by himself after his retirement. Over the years, he gave his time selflessly to many friends, family members, and neighbors by driving them to dialysis and doctor appointments. He was always happy to do so, and will be missed by many. He donated his body to the State Anatomy Board to be used for science and research.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. The family asks that you “Do it for Me”. Please don’t send flowers. Help someone in need by doing a kindness, or making a donation to Coastal Hospice or First Presbyterian Church and say, “I did it for Russ”.