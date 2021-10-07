BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team scored early and often on its way to a 7-0 rout of Salisbury Christian last week. The Mallards led 6-0 at the half and tacked on another second-half goal to complete the 7-0 rout at home last Wednesday. In the six-goal first-half outburst, the Mallards got single goals from Logan Ginnavan, Brice Richins, Michael Wehberg, Dylan McGovern, Pearson Schul and Dillon Scopp. Schul scored the Mallards’ lone goal in the second half. Worcester outshot Salisbury Christian, 16-4, in the game. Jack Gardner recorded four saves in the net for the Mallards. The Mallards had two games scheduled for this week postponed. Next up is a homecoming game against Delmar at noon on Saturday, followed by a road trip to Delmarva Christian next Monday.