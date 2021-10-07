Kiwanis Install New Officers

by
Kiwanis Install New Officers

Oct. 1 begins the new year for all of Kiwanis International, meaning new leadership takes the helm. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City installed its new officers on Sept. 29 with a luncheon. Incoming President Tim Lund accepted the gavel from outgoing President Steve Cohen. Officers installed were, from left, Board member Dick Clagett, President-Elect Bob Wolfing, Board member Tom Southwell, Lund, Cohen, Board member Jackie Dubin, Secretary-Treasurer Carolyn Dryzga, Board member Dave Landis and Board member Roy Foreman. Not pictured were Recording Secretary Pat Winkelmayer, Board member Sue Wineke and Assistant Treasurer Patricia Baglieri.