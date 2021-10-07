Nate Passwaters

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners appointed Nathaniel “Nate” Passwaters to the Board of Education to fill the remainder of a four-year term through November 2022. This vacancy was created by the sudden passing of former Eric W. Cropper, Sr.

“This has been a difficult process because I lost a dear friend, Eric Cropper,” Commissioner Jim Bunting said. “While several excellent candidates expressed interest in filling the vacancy, we agree that Nate is the right fit for this position.”

Passwaters, a captain with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and 28-year-law enforcement veteran, was appointed to represent District Six, the Northern District.

“We are very excited to welcome Nate into the Worcester County Public Schools family,” said Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor. “With his background and unique role in our community, he will bring a new perspective to the Board when he joins them later this month. While we all still feel Mr. Cropper’s absence, I am confident that Nate will step into this role with the same dedication and love for Worcester County’s children that Eric so easily embodied.”

Passwaters is an active community member who also serves on the Hudson Health Board of Directors.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and humbled to be able to continue Eric’s legacy,” Passwaters said. “I’m also looking forward to serving on the board to advocate for the outstanding staff and students of Worcester County Public Schools.”

The BOE is made up of seven-members who serve staggered, four-year terms.