Knife Throwing Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly throwing a knife at her boyfriend during a domestic incident at a midtown hotel.

Around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel on 37th Street for a reported domestic incident in progress. Officers met with two individuals who called in the complaint. The witnesses said the incident was ongoing in a room on the second floor and that they heard a male voice yelling, “the knife is broken,” and “stop trying to stab me,” according to police reports.

Officers went to the room in question and separated the male victim and Natalie Wade, 42, of Salisbury, for questioning. Wade reportedly told police the couple had an argument because the male victim told her she had been drinking too much alcohol. Wade told police the argument escalated, and she slapped the male in the face, but that he never touched her during the altercation.

During the officer’s interview with Wade in the hotel room, he observed a kitchen knife on the floor. OCPD officers asked Wade if any objects were thrown during the altercation, and she told police she threw a knife at the victim, but it hit the floor and broke. When asked to clarify her statement, Wade told officers she threw a fork, and not a knife, at the male victim.

OCPD officers interviewed the male victim, who advised the couple had gotten into an argument because of her level of intoxication, according to police reports. The male victim reportedly told police when the argument continued, he poured a bottle of alcohol down a drain, incensing Wade more and she began slapping the male victim, according to police reports. When the male victim pushed Wade onto a bed and told her to go to sleep, she retrieved a steak knife from the kitchen and threw it at the victim, according to police reports.

Wade was arrested and charged with first-and second-degree assault. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Counterfeit, Drugs Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Northeast, Md. man was arrested last weekend on multiple charges after allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a restaurant.

Around 8 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a restaurant at 123rd Street for a reported counterfeit incident. The caller advised Patrick Baldwin, 26, of Northeast, Md., had tried to pay for his bill with a fake $20 bill, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with the fast-food restaurant manager, who advised one of her employees working the drive-through window noticed the bill was fake as it stated largely “Motion Picture Use Only,” according to police reports. The employee told Baldwin the bill was phony and asked for another form of payment, according to police reports.

Baldwin presented a credit card under a different name, but it was declined after two attempts. Baldwin reportedly told the employee to cancel the transaction and drove off. The employee was able to get the make and model of the vehicle and a tag number, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer observed the $20 bill Baldwin allegedly tried to use and also determined it was fake. The employee had a tag number, but could not remember what state it was from, but thought it was a Maryland plate. OCPD officers tracked the tag number through a database and determined it was registered to a female bearing the same name as the credit card Baldwin attempted to use at the drive-through.

A further investigation into the female vehicle owner’s social media page revealed recent pictures of Baldwin and her status revealed she was married to Baldwin. A recent post on social media revealed Baldwin and the female were staying at a hotel on 54th Street. While OCPD officers were at the hotel, a vehicle matching the description provided by the employee returned. OCPD officers stopped Baldwin, who admitted he had been at the restaurant earlier trying to get fries and a drink for his child. He told police how the employees said his bill was fake and how the credit card in his wife’s name was declined.

Without being asked, Baldwin reportedly produced another bill from his wallet, which was also determined to be fake, marked with “Motion Picture Use Only.” Baldwin said he was not sure where he got the counterfeit money. He was arrested for attempting to pass counterfeit currency. During a search, OCPD officers located a switchblade-style knife and small vial containing methamphetamine and additional charges were added.

Couple Arrested In Hotel Spat

OCEAN CITY — A couple was arrested last weekend on assault and theft charges after an apparent domestic incident.

Around 4:25 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 8th Street for a reported domestic dispute. OCPD officers met with a front desk clerk who directed them to a room on the fourth floor. The officers met with a female identified as Shanequia Bohannan, 37, of Denver, Colo.

OCPD officers identified a male suspect identified as Clifton Johnson, 46, of Ocean City. According to police reports, Johnson’s shirt was ripped, and he was crying. Bohannan reportedly had deep scratch marks on her left forearm and upper arm.

Bohannan reportedly told police Johnson took her $400 smart phone and she fought Johnson to get it back. Bohannan told police she chased Johnson all over the unit in an attempt to get her phone back. Bohannan reportedly told police Johnson had caused the scratches on her arm with a key or some other sharp object.

Bohannan told officers she watched Johnson take her phone and a room key and leave the unit. When asked why he was so disheveled, Johnson reportedly told officers, “I’m not going to lie to you. I fell down the steps,” according to police reports.

Based on the evidence and testimony, both Johnson and Bohannan were arrested for second-degree assault and theft.

Teen Faces Assault Charge

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a male victim and refusing to allow him to leave.

Around midnight last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 10th Street and Wilmington Lane for a reported domestic incident. Ocean City Communications advised the male caller was being followed and assaulted by Aaliyah Bernier, 19, of Ocean City, who would not allow the man to leave the area despite his attempts to do so, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and located the male and Bernier in a parking lot. According to police reports, the male was clearly trying to get away from Bernier. When OCPD officers told Bernier to stop, she reportedly refused and pushed past the officers in an attempt to reach the male victim. Bernier was arrested at that point for failure to obey a lawful order. The investigation revealed the couple was involved in a relationship and when the male victim told Bernier he was leaving and going back home, she allegedly tackled him to the ground to stop him.

During the interaction, the victim suffered abrasions on his knee and shoulder, according to police reports. Bernier was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful order.

Hotel Ruckus Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Federalsburg, Md. man was arrested last weekend for allegedly causing a ruckus at a downtown hotel.

Around 11:10 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 3rd Street for a report of a couple fighting on the Boardwalk. OCPD officers responded and located a male suspect identified as Rodney King, 30, of Federalsburg, Md.

King was reportedly yelling loudly at a female and was advised by officers to lower his voice. After a brief encounter, OCPD officers advised King he was free to leave, according to police reports. However, King was advised not to go back on a hotel property at 3rd Street, but ignored the officers’ orders and continued to venture onto the hotel property, according to police reports.

King was advised if he did not leave the hotel property, he would be arrested for trespassing. King reportedly disregarded the officers’ order and crouched down in the hotel parking lot and began screaming unintelligible nonsense. The volume of King’s screaming caused numerous hotel guests to come out of their rooms to see what the commotion was, according to police reports.

At that point, King was placed under arrest. According to police reports, officers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from King. King was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and a noise violation.