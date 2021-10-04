Dana Joy Isenberg Snyder

OCEAN CITY — Dana Joy Isenberg Snyder was born in 1948, second daughter of Roy “Ben-I” and Dorothy Goodman Isenberg, both parents having preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Anthony “Tony” Dicken of Ocean City, sole child, daughter Heather Snyder of Hagerstown and her partner Rob Turner.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley, Alex, Michael and partner Briana Shepler, Christopher; great grandchildren Natalia and Wes; sister Alice Jo Isenberg O’Loughlin of New York City and brother-in-law Pat and nephew Aran; and also their entertaining 4 EBTs Bella, Rosso, Penny and Santo.

Raised in a small south central town of Alexandria, Pa., where no one locked their doors and the kids played hide-and-seek until dusk, her parents nurtured Joy with the values of compassion, honesty and hard work. Educated in Juniata Valley schools, she was a proud member of the Hornets concert, dancing and marching bands as a percussionist, honored to be selected for County, District and State bands as a timpanist.

Joy studied dance for 35 years. As a youth she entertained for Gold Star Mother luncheons, Veterans hospitals and civic organizations; little did she know then how much that meant to these folks. She attended Eastern New Mexico University, majoring in dance, a member of Chi Omega sorority, university’s touring dance company and a student instructor. After college, she was the artistic director, instructor and choreographer of the Kinetic Dance Society in Huntingdon, Pa., with 60 pairs of twinkling toes, tutus and tap shoes. She also performed with community theaters and the Baltimore Ballet Company in “The King and I,” “The Nutcracker” and “Westside Story.”

Joy was passionate about contributing her time and talents to a long list of civically-oriented organizations: Easter Seals summer camp counselor, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Bible school counselor, American Heart fundraiser, founding member of CASA, Citizens Against Spousal Abuse, founding member of Student Trade Foundation and member of the Washington County Economic Development Commission.

She launched her professional career in real estate in 1972 as a builder, designer and developer of thousands of mountain acres across Pennsylvania, constructing custom recreational homes, developing a log home business from the forest to the front door. In 1980 she was relocated to Hagerstown, to develop a Section-8 apartment complex, offering many families an opportunity to have a secure home for the first time. Over the years, she provided representation as a certified expert witness for all levels of court, a public advocate for the homelessness, a spokesperson for the consumer, as well as business organization memberships, a mentor and educator for the real estate industry. Unfortunately she was not able to complete her book, Gross Incompetence, an insider’s view, the brutal truth about the real estate business.

Joy moved to Ocean City in 1990, launching a new facet of her business. She took great pride in the quality of her work and highest level of diligent service to her clients. It was her perfectionism and compassion that was evident, assisting over 1,000 families in owning their homes, achieving their dreams. Always a bit of a maverick in her profession she stood for “doing the right thing,” being assured all involved were treated fairly and honesty.

A very private woman, those who were fortunate to have known Joy and called her a friend have richer lives thanks to her quiet generosity, shared intellect and orneriness, with no conceit, no inflated ego.

As a final selfless gesture, her body has been donated to science for research. It was her desire not to “own any more real estate” (grave). A celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842 with a reception to follow. As so desired, memorial donations in Joy’s honor may be made to Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Rescue, PO Box #32, Delmar, Del. 19940.

Joy’s family would like to share their appreciation to her army of supportive friends and clients, Coastal Hospice, Burbage Cancer Center and the entire staff, Dr. Paul, Nurse Ellis, Realtor Cole and the RE/MAX Advantage Realty Family.

The curtain has closed on Joy’s wonderful life with one last paradiddle, one final pirouette, one more run on the beach, one final roller blading session on the OC Boardwalk. It’s been a most interesting journey. Exit stage right, please turn off the lights.