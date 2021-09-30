BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity soccer coach Carol Hartnett picked her milestone 525th win with a 3-0 victory over rival Saints Peter and Paul.

For 27 years Hartnett has been a familiar face and voice at the Berlin prep school. In addition to teaching health and physical education at Worcester Prep, Hartnett has been a fixture on the sidelines and courtside at the Berlin school. In addition to coaching the girls’ varsity soccer team, Hartnett at different times over the years has coached the girls’ varsity lacrosse team, middle school and varsity girls’ basketball.

While her victories as coach are many over the years, she earned a special one with her 525th as head coach of the girls’ varsity soccer team last Tuesday with the fitting 3-0 win over Saints Peter and Paul in Easton. The Mallards and the Sabres have had an intense rivalry in all sports over the years, so it was appropriate Hartnett’s 525th career win came in Easton.

Following the game, Worcester Prep Athletic Director Matt McGinnis awarded Hartnett with the major milestone. In her typical humble way, Hartnett was quick to share the honor with her charges.

“Anybody who knows me, knows it’s not all about winning,” she said after the game. “It’s everyone on the team who contributes to a win.”

Hartnett has impacted hundreds of young people in her nearly three decades at Worcester Prep. It’s a job she wouldn’t trade for anything.

“I’m lucky to do a job I love as a teacher and a coach,” she said. “I try to be someone who makes a difference. At WPS, we work hard together, we play hard together and we succeed together.”