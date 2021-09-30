BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team split a pair of games this week, falling to Cape Henlopen, but rebounding with a win over Gunston on Monday.

After starting the season with a perfect 3-0 mark, the Mallards took their first loss of the season on the road last Friday, falling to Cape Henlopen, 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Cape scored twice in the second, while Worcester got its lone goal from Dylan McGovern. Worcester played man-down for the final 30 minutes of the game against Cape.

On Monday, the Worcester boys rebounded with a 3-2 win over Gunston on the road. The Mallards led, 2-1, at the half on a pair of goals by Dylan McGovern. McGovern added another goal in the second half to complete the hat-trick.