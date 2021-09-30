Worcester Prep Boys Split Pair Of Games

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team split a pair of games this week, falling to Cape Henlopen, but rebounding with a win over Gunston on Monday.

After starting the season with a perfect 3-0 mark, the Mallards took their first loss of the season on the road last Friday, falling to Cape Henlopen, 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Cape scored twice in the second, while Worcester got its lone goal from Dylan McGovern. Worcester played man-down for the final 30 minutes of the game against Cape.

On Monday, the Worcester boys rebounded with a 3-2 win over Gunston on the road. The Mallards led, 2-1, at the half on a pair of goals by Dylan McGovern. McGovern added another goal in the second half to complete the hat-trick.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.