The Inlet parking lot is pictured transformed into Sunfest grounds during a previous year’s event. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – The resort’s Inlet parking lot will welcome back Sunfest this weekend after a one-year break caused by the pandemic.

Kicking off yesterday, Sunfest is celebrating its 46th year in Ocean City, featuring a variety of arts and crafts vendors, a huge food tent, drinks and live music. Enjoy free live entertainment all day long throughout the weekend with the only ticketed concert this year being Friday night’s Eli Young Band.

Ocean City officials announced last week Saturday night headliner Blues Traveler was being replaced by a free concert as a result of a recent injuries sustained by the band’s lead singer.

“Blues Traveler is very sad to announce the cancellation of the remainder of their 2021 tour dates, due to the injury John Popper sustained in the band’s recent bus accident,” said a statement from the Town of Ocean City. “The band will not play at Sunfest on Saturday, Oct. 2. Tickets can be refunded at place of purchase.”

The city will be providing regular Park-n-Ride service for the Sunfest event. Cost is $3 all day from the park-and-ride to the South Division Street station from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. Additionally, the Boardwalk tram provides access to the Sunfest grounds for only $4 per person one-way.

Sunfest hours of operation are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The live entertainment schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1

Outdoor Stage

10:15 a.m.: Rick K. Road Trip

12:30 p.m.: Lennon La Ricci & the Leftovers

2:30 p.m.: Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis

4:30 p.m.: The Stickers

6 p.m.: DJ Kutt

Indoor Stage

11:30 a.m.: Among the Stars

1:30 p.m.: The British Invasion Experience

3:30 p.m.: Rick K. Road Trip

8 p.m.: Eli Young Band (tickets required)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Outdoor Stage

10:15 a.m.: Sapphire

12:30 p.m.: Rick K. Road Trip

2:30 p.m.: Blind Wind

4:30 p.m.: Guys In Thin Ties

6 p.m.: BK & Chrissy of Radio Ocean City

Indoor Stage

11:30 a.m.: The Stickers

1:30 p.m.: Hitch a Ride

3:30 p.m.: Grand Illusion

Sunday, Oct. 3

Outdoor Stage

10:15 a.m.: Slap & Bop Calypso

Noon: The Resistors Band

2 p.m.: Mike Hines & the Look

4:30 p.m.: Controversy – A Tribute to Prince

Indoor Stage

11 a.m.: Bob Lougheed & the Memphis Mafia

1 p.m.: Glass Onion Band

3 p.m.: Mzz B & Company