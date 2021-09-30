Open Houses Of The Week –October 1, 2021

by
OCEAN PINES
4 Windward Court
Teal Bay
Sat 10-12
Canal Front
4BR/2.5BA Home
w/ Boat Dock
Jenny Sheppard
Sheppard Realty
443-783-0299

WEST OCEAN CITY
Stephen Decatur Hwy
& Cape Isle of Wight
Saturday & Sunday
Call for Day & Time
Single Family Homes
Excellent Locations
Imad Elali
Long & Foster
410-603-9801

LEWES
New Community
Welches Pond
Cedar Grove Road
By Appointment
Single Family Homes
Ponds, Parks, Pool
Josh Hay
Schell Brothers
302-841-5705

FENWICK ISLAND
Fox Haven
Final Phase
By Appointment
Single Family Homes
Pool, Clubhouse
Low HOA Fees
Ryan Homes
302-204-0525