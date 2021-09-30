WOC Park-And-Ride Favored Option For Large-Scale Workforce Housing Complex; 54-Person Project Planned On Dorchester Street OCEAN CITY -- Ocean City is working on identifying potential locations for one or more affordable seasonal workforce housing projects and the park-and-ride in West Ocean City has emerged as the front-runner. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council heard a presentation from Holtz Builders of Wisconsin expressing a desire to build one or more dormitory-style… Read More »

Students, Principal Stand Behind Mural Inside School NEWARK – Connections of Pocomoke High School are speaking in support of a student mural following concerns voiced by some community members. During last week’s Worcester County Board of Education meeting, two Pocomoke High School graduates and one current student defended a mural inside the school. The mural, which depicts raised fists with the words… Read More »

‘Flagship Hotel’ Proposed As ‘Worthy Addition’ To Downtown OC OCEAN CITY -- It was learned this week a seldom-used, city-owned parking lot could be the lynchpin for a major redevelopment project in the very south end of the resort. For decades, there have been attempts to redevelop the old Holt’s Landing property at the base of the town at South Philadelphia Avenue to no… Read More »