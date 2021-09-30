Community members recognized for beautifying their properties were honored at City Hall last Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

OCEAN CITY — The Mayor and Council doled out the Beautification Committee’s annual Beauty Spot awards last week to various deserving property owners.

Each year, the Beautification Committee sponsors the awards to recognize efforts of property owners who contribute to the town’s aesthetics through exceptional maintenance of their homes, condos and businesses. By planting trees, shrubs, ornamental grasses and other decorative items, the award winners help beautify not only their own property, but the town as well.

The Beautification Committee accepts nominations for potential beauty spot properties through mid-summer. Committee members then review the nominated properties and utilize a rating system to assign points to the eventual winners. In years past, the committee would drive around the resort seeking out properties for the annual awards, but the eventual winners now come through the nomination process.

The awards are based on a number of factors that contribute to the property as a whole. The judging is based on such factors as the percentage of flowers and ground cover, the percentage of trees, shrubs and grasses and creative landscaping. In some cases, efforts to disguise unattractive areas of a property, such as a dumpster, for example, are recognized.

Beautification Committee Chair Donna Greenwood, with Mayor Meehan’s assistance, on Monday presented the annual Beauty Spot awards to the winners in various categories in person. Last year, because of COVID restrictions, the annual awards were announced in a virtual ceremony.

On Monday, eight winners were announced in the residential category including the Hoffmans at 32nd Street, the Siegels at Dolphin Street, Pamela Schultz at Edgewater Avenue, the Lawrences at Loop Road, the Taylors at Nantucket Road, Judy Jameson at West Biscayne Drive, Pam Mason at Chesapeake Drive, the Kallises at Bering Road and the Wheelers at 14th Street.

In the condominium category, awards went to Tiara West, Orleans Court, Triton’s Trumpet, and the Gateway Grand. In the commercial category, awards went to Jolly Roger Park and the Fager’s Island shopping center. Awards in the restaurant category went to Beach Barrels, Barn 34, and Layton’s at 93rd Street.

In the hotel category, awards went to the Atlantic Hotel and the King Charles Hotel. Retail awards went to Malibu’s Surf Shop and Sunglass City. Boardwalk awards went to the Villasantas and the Taphouse Restaurant. Finally, a special beauty spot award went to the Caine Woods Association.