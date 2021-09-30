OC Elks Inducts Largest Class Of New Members

by
OC Elks Inducts Largest Class Of New Members

The initiation on Saturday, Sept. 25 was among the largest class of new members to Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645. Fifty-one members joined the lodge.  The new members enjoyed the social quarters after the induction and several have volunteered either to be a greeter at the front door or to be a server when we have food service. Submitted Photos