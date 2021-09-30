BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a wild won to Wicomico High, 47-41, last Friday for their second straight loss.

After dominating on their way to a 2-0 start with wins over Bennett and Indian River, the Seahawks have now dropped two straight. Decatur lost to Kent Island two weeks ago, 42-13. Last Friday, it was a big Bayside South rivalry showdown at home with Wicomico and the game lived up to the hype.

In the end, it was Wicomico pulling out the 47-41 despite a big offensive night for the Seahawks. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire went 28-44 passing for 516 yards and five touchdowns. Zimere Handy caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Handy also ran for one touchdown. Marqui Henry caught six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Brycen Coleman caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Next up for Decatur is another Bayside South game against Parkside on the road, a game that was moved from Friday night to Saturday at noon in Salisbury.