Decatur Cross Country Teams Perform Well At Meet

Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams turned in strong performances last week in a Bayside Conference meet at City Park in Salisbury. The girls’ team finished first among the six schools competing, while the boys’ team finished second. The Decatur girls’ team was led by Amber Marshall, pictured above.

Photo by James Cathell

