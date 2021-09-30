Decatur Boys Suffer First Loss Of Season

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season this week, falling to Parkside on the road.

The Seahawks started the season in impressive fashion with three straight wins over Easton, Crisfield and Mardela. On Monday, they traveled to Salisbury for an important early Bayside South rivalry game and fell to the Rams, 2-0.

Decatur is now 3-1 on the season. The Seahawks were scheduled to play Wicomico at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Next up for the Seahawks is a road game at North Caroline next Wednesday.

