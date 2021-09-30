Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Oct. 2: Hunter’s Ride

Community members are invited to Windmill Creek Winery on Oct. 2 to celebrate the 5th Annual Hunter’s Ride. Created in memory of Hunter Hudson, a 19-year-old community member who passed away in 2016, the annual event raises funds for local organizations. Registration will be held between 9-11 a.m., and the ride begins promptly at 11 a.m. For more information on Hunter’s Ride, call Janice Hudson at 410-251-1249. Registration is $15 per rider. For those who can’t attend but would like to support the event, donations can be sent to Hunter’s Ride, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave, Suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Oct. 2: Kids Fall Crafts

10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines library branch, come make and take home fun crafts while supplies last. Kids ages 3 and up.

Oct. 2: First Saturday Writers

10 a.m. at the Berlin library branch, novice and established writers gather to share fiction, non-fiction and creative writing projects. Drop-ins welcome. Register under events at worcesterlibrary.org.

Oct. 2: Fried Chicken Drive-Thru

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host starting at 11 a.m. Menu includes breast, drumstick, thigh, wing, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, coleslaw and dessert. Price is $14. 410-835-8809.

Oct. 3: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the Church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. Proceeds will benefit the Church of the Holy Spirit and its outreach programs.

Oct. 3: Touch A Truck Day

From 10 a.m.-noon, free event at Stephen Decatur Park offering opportunity to see and learn about the awesome trucks and equipment the Town of Berlin uses. Bucket trucks, dump trucks, police vehicles, fire truck and more. Fun for all ages.

Oct. 3: Blessing of Animals

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury provides its annual animal blessings in its courtyard on St. Peter’s Street downtown at 4 p.m. All members of the public and their animal companions are invited to participate in the Sunday event. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. 410-742-5118 or stpeteschurch.net.

Oct. 5-7: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd. Cost: $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Oct 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host a crab cake carryout only dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for one sandwich with green beans, baked potato and coleslaw; $20 for two crab cake sandwiches with the sides; and $8 for just a crab cake sandwich. Baked goods available.

Oct. 9: Festa Piccola

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge in Ocean City is well-known for its annual St. Joseph’s Festival in the spring, where traditional home-made Italian foods were sold for 10 consecutive years, until the pandemic hit. The festival, held to raise money for lodge charities and high school scholarships, had to be canceled. Not willing to concede to the pandemic, the Lodge has planned Festa Piccola, offering many traditional foods and bakery items that lodge members have cooked and sold at the St. Joseph’s Festival, but for carry out only. Festa Piccola will open its doors at the St. Andrews Parish Hall at 14401 Sinepuxent Avenue, at 11 a.m. and serve hot foods until 6 p.m. The carry-out menu will have ravioli and meat balls, Italian subs, hearty minestrone soup. New items will be home-made meatballs to be puchased separately and homemade tomato sauce. Admission is free. The only cost is the food purchased.

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Oct. 9: Fall Festival

Showell Elementary will host its annual PTA sponsored Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family friendly event is open to the public. Children’s wristbands will be sold at the door for $20 and include unlimited access to all activities, hayrides, games, touch a truck, petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course, pirate ship bounce house, dunk tank, Scholastic book fair and much more. There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle, as well. There will be many carnival games, a moon bounce, balloon animals, candy, and prizes. Open to the public. Come casual or dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the festivities.

Oct. 16: Moondance At Rackliffe

Join the Rackliffe House for an evening of live music, dancing, sips and bites, 7-10 p.m. Live music by Everett Spells, libations from local breweries and distilleries and savories and sweets from local caterers. $75 per person, must be 21 years old. Casual elegant attire includes three drinks with options to buy additional tickets. Limited available, reserve early at rackliffehouse.org or call 410-641-4179.

Oct. 16: Pink Party Benefit

The 6th Annual Hope Palmer Pink Party at Sunset Grille from 2-6 p.m. featuring $1.98 beer, crushes, drinks and wine. Cost is $25 cover charge, which will be donated directly to the Atlantic General Hospital’s Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. Checks will be presented in the name of Rena Bishop.

Oct. 16: Car/Bike Show

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (rain date, Oct. 23), the 15th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road, Whaleyville. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show”. There will be vendors, a silent auction, gospel music, and food for purchase, including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and baked goods. 410-641-0059.

Oct. 16; Harbor Day At The Docks

Event from 10 a.0m.-5 p.m. at the Commercial Fishing Harbor in West OC. A free maritime heritage festival featuring seafood cooking demonstrations, crab picking contests, fish cleaning demonstrations, local fisherman displays, nautical artisans, educational exhibits, entertainment, food and fun kids’ activities. HarborDayOC.com.

Oct. 17: Puppy Penguin Swim

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. Local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the adults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food. Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift, with a complimentary drink for their adults. Learn more and register at www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.

Oct. 20: Fall Meeting

The Ocean Pines Boat Club Annual Fall General Meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Speaker is Lyndsey Odachowski on the subject of “Medical Cannabis in Maryland.” The public is invited.

Oct. 22-24: Beach Maze

Part of O.C.Toberfest, on North Division Street & Boardwalk in Ocean City. Experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Free. Drive-in Movie Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Inlet.

Oct. 23: Beer Festival

Octobertfest Shore Craft Beer Festival at Sunset Park, 12:30-4:30 p.m. A celebration of great, local beer with delicious food from food trucks, live music. Admission charge.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.