Company Plans Rebranding

BERLIN — Georges® Mixes, one of the fastest growing producers of high quality, non-alcoholic mixes in the United States, announced the company will begin operating under a new name, George’s® Beverage Company LLC, effective immediately. The rebranding strategy reflects the evolution of the company and its vision for the future.

“We see growth and opportunity for our brand as we get closer to the spirits side of the industry,” said Greg David, owner, George’s® Beverage Company LLC. “We recently obtained our wholesaler license to distribute alcoholic beverages which opens the door to expanding our product line to include craft spirits, and ready to drink (RTD) packaged beverages. We also have several mixers in the pipeline for release and plan to continue developing innovative ways to bring our high-quality, all natural, robust flavors to our customers and retail clients.”

George’s® newest addition to the mix family is a Piña Colada made with real natural coconut milk, lime and pineapple. Another exciting product release with partner McCormick® is near.

The company’s ownership has not changed. George’s® Beverage Company was founded by Greg David, Theda Bakis, Alex Esham and Peter Cotgreave with one goal in mind: to bring customers a premium product, built on strong values and unparalleled customer service. The team will continue to deliver new products with the same intent and commitment to the communities it serves.

x

Financial Planner Awarded

SALISBURY — Michael Sise, Certified Financial Planner and Partner With CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions), has been selected as a 2021 recipient of The American College of Financial Services’ NextGen Financial Services Professional Award. A national award, NextGen honors a select group of financial services professionals, under 40, who have demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership in their careers, and a desire to give back to the community.

From a total nomination list of over 100 financial professionals across the country, The American College selected six recipients for its 2021 award. With recipients from California, New York, Iowa and Ohio, Michael is one of two representing the financial planning industry along the East Coast.

This award arrives shortly after Sise earned his fifth professional designation — Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®). He has been with CFS for five years and became partner in 2019. Sise’s eligibility for this award not only highlights his professional performance, but his participation in the local community. He is an instructor for Adult Education Courses at Wor-Wic Community College and was previously an Adjunct Professor at Salisbury University. He also serves on financial committees for Stevenson United Methodist Church and the Delmarva Chicken Association and coaches youth sports in Berlin.

x

Pediatrician Added

SALISBURY — Chesapeake Health Care has welcomed new pediatrician Dr. Maria Sofia Avendano-Welch.

Avendano-Welch, or “Dr. Sofie” as she is known, graduated from the Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine in Manila, Philippines. She completed her pediatric residency training at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

From 2004 to 2017, she was the Medical Director at the Wicomico Middle School Wellness Center. Before joining Chesapeake Health Care, she was a full-time pediatrician with Jose F. Alvarado and Associates in Salisbury. “I love my work,” she said. “I am so grateful for the privilege of being able to take care of children and adolescents.”

Avendano-Welch provides primary care for children of all ages, from newborns to teens. She brings her board-certified knowledge and training, along with a warm, caring, and friendly personality to our patients.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Sofie join our pediatric team here at CHC,” said Brian Holland, CEO of Chesapeake Health Care. “She is not only an expert physician, but she is a compassionate doctor who truly enjoys caring for her patients.”

x

Salisbury Property Sold

SALISBURY — Senior Advisor Wesley Cox of The Hanna Team with SVN Miller recently closed on the “Mr. Tire” property located at 909 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury. The property has been operated as a tire center for nearly 100 years with Mr. Tire taking over the location seven years ago.

Within six hours of putting the property on the market, Cox generated multiple offers with a buyer in place within the first 24 hours. The property was sold to an out-of-state investor and Mr. Tire will continue to operate out of the property. The property was sold as a net leased investment property with a publicly-traded national credit tenant in place which gave the investor confidence in their new investment.

This is the third net leased investment Wesley has sold recently within three blocks of one another totaling approximately $2,500,000. After the transaction was completed, Wesley said, “My client’s best interests are my top priority and after creating an asset disposition plan for my client I immediately implemented a nationwide aggressive marketing campaign, and I was able to secure the best deal for my client within 24-hours.”

x

West OC Property Settled

OCEAN CITY — Andy Ball and Allison Conick with

SVN Miller have settled on 12630 Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City. They represented the sellers John and Debbie Rogers of Ocean City.

John and Debbie Rogers owned and operated the garden center for 38 years. The effect of the pandemic on their 2020 income, their ability to find employees and the difficulty getting supplies added motivation to retire from the intense seasonal work. They will continue to maintain a landscaping business in concert with their son.

Ball and Conick were able to bring several offers to the seller. Neighboring Trader Lee’s Shopping Center owner proved to be the most logical buyer. The property was under contract within one week and settled $20,000 over the asking price in early September.

“SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate was very attentive to us during the analysis of our property, the multiple offers and seeing through settlement,” Debbie Rogers said. “We would highly recommend Andy Ball and Allison Conick to anyone looking to buy or sell commercial property on the Eastern Shore.”

x

Board Members Announced

BERLIN — The Sussex County Land Trust (SCLT), a non-profit conservation organization, has announced the appointment of three new board members — Tracy Adams, Ring Lardner and Michael Dickinson.

Adams is an active partner in the daily operations of her family businesses, Melvin L. Joseph Construction, M.L. Joseph Sand & Gravel, Stockley Materials and Citation Rentals. A Sussex County native, Adams graduated from Laurel High School and later earned her Associate Degree in Turf Management and Landscape Design. Her family farm is part of the Farmland Preservation Program and is currently operational raising grain and truck crops.

Lardner brings over 18 years of experience in project engineering and construction administration in residential and commercial development to his new role as board member in the SCLT. In 2021, Lardner assumed responsibility to lead the Milford Municipal Engineering Department at Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc. (DBF). Prior to joining DBF, he was responsible for portions of New Castle County’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit.

Dickinson was born and raised in East Stroudsburg, Pa., the older son of two public school teachers. In 2005, Dickinson joined the rapidly expanding SoDel Concepts team. He became the general manager of Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar in Bethany Beach. In the years that followed, Dickinson assisted in opening three new SoDel restaurants while maintaining his duties as GM. In 2016, he became the Vice President of Operations for SoDel Concepts, overseeing operations in 10 restaurants, a wedding and event venue, and concessions at Delaware’s two largest amateur sports facilities.