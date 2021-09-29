Over the years, thanks to the spirit of homeowners, Washington Street has become a major draw on Halloween night in Berlin. File Photo

BERLIN – Halloween trick-or-treating is set for Sunday, Oct. 31 in Berlin.

Police Chief Arnold Downing announced this week that trick-or-treating would take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are advising folks if they do not want to participate in trick or treating to please have their lights off,” Downing said.

As a result of questions from citizens in recent weeks, Downing shared the town’s Halloween schedule this week. Families can trick-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Downing also said some other security measures will be followed as the town has in years past.

“We will be reviewing the sex offender list to be sure all of those people are in compliance and we’ll be periodically checking those homes,” he said.

Downing added that his department would seek volunteers to check candy at Berlin Town Hall.

“If we don’t get someone to volunteer we’ll have some of our staff come in and take care of that,” he said.

When asked if Washington Street, which typically draws thousands on Halloween, would be closed to vehicle traffic, Downing said it would depend on what residents there had planned. Councilman Jack Orris said he thought a closure was merited.

“Although they’re not doing a theme, they are planning on having fun,” he said.

Officials agreed to block vehicle traffic on Washington Street that evening.

“We’ll make sure the barricades are there,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

Councilman Jay Knerr asked Downing if the department had considered scheduling trick-or-treating on Saturday instead of Sunday. Downing explained that a date change would create confusion and that law enforcement encouraged adults to schedule their Halloween events on Saturday so Sunday could be reserved for family trick-or-treating.

“We don’t want to confuse folks on what day it will be because they’ll be here two days if you go ahead and say Saturday,” Downing said. “We’ll go ahead and push out that Saturday is for the adults and Sunday is for the kids.”

Following Monday’s meeting, Orris said he’d reached out to Washington Street residents to discuss Halloween since the street in years past has drawn such a large number of visitors.

“From those discussions, I wanted to get a road closure on the radar early so folks, including fire and law enforcement, can plan accordingly,” he said. “I also want to point out that trick or treating is available town-wide to houses that wish to participate and while the Washington Street area is popular, other areas in town can be visited by trick-or-treaters.”

Last year the town encouraged homeowners to not give out candy as a result of the pandemic.