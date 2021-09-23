SNOW HILL – Worcester County could soon hire a lobbyist to work on its behalf in Annapolis.

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to set up an informational meeting with lobbyist Paul Ellington.

“He feels we’re losing a lot of grant money we possibly could be getting for different projects, and I would like to bring him in for you all to ask questions and get information about what he does and how he does it in Annapolis,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said.

Mitrecic said he and Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young had met with Ellington recently and that he felt the entire board should have a discussion with the lobbyist.

“He has his finger on the pulse of Annapolis,” Mitrecic said.

He added that the county did not currently work with a lobbyist though the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Ocean City both employed lobbyists.

“I think we could benefit from this gentleman’s services,” Mitrecic said. “Mr. Young has had dealings with him in Wicomico County and I’d like to bring him in for discussion.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to set up a meeting with Ellington.

“There’s no harm in doing it,” Commissioner Jim Bunting said.

According to his website, Ellington has more than three decades of experience in political and business management consulting. Ellington has served as executive director of the Maryland Republican Party and was chief of staff for Michael Steele, Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 2003-2007. Ellington now works full time as a lobbyist/business development representative and political consultant. Recent clients listed on his website include Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Del. Wayne Hartman.