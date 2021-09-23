Pictured, front from left, are Commissioner Chip Bertino, Bess, Grace and Eric Cropper Jr. and Commission President Joe Mitrecic; and, back, Board President Elena McComas and Superintendent Lou Taylor. Submitted Photo

NEWARK – A new scholarship honors the commitment and community service of Eric Cropper, the Worcester County Board of Education president who passed away this summer.

The school board on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve creation of the Eric W. Cropper Sr. Scholarship. Cropper, who was elected to the board in 2014, passed away suddenly July 30 at the age of 48.

“This scholarship will be given each year in honor of Mr. Cropper’s service to Worcester County Public Schools as well as his bright and infectious smile and personality,” said Annette Wallace, chief operating and academic officer for grades 9-12.

Wallace said the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship would be given each year to one Worcester County Public Schools senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university.

Prior to the formal motion creating the scholarship, Superintendent Lou Taylor presented Cropper’s wife Bess and two of the family’s three children with a plaque and gavel commemorating his service to the school board.

Worcester County Commissioners Joe Mitrecic and Chip Bertino also attended the presentation. Mitrecic, who said Cropper was the epitome of professionalism, read a proclamation recognizing Cropper’s longstanding service to the community.

Taylor recalled initially getting to know Cropper when he was a physical education teacher. He remembered Cropper as a great kid.

“He was a quiet but natural leader even back then,” he said.

During Cropper’s tenure as president of the school board, Taylor said he was a good listener who always remained calm.

“His words to me were ‘what can I do to help you…,’” Taylor said. “He will be missed and always remembered.”

Following Cropper’s death, Elena McComas, who was vice president, became president. On Tuesday, the board elected Todd Ferrante to service as president.