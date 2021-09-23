BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team topped Holly Grove, 7-1, last Friday at home to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Mallards have now won three straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) games to start the season. Worcester beat Salisbury Christian, 9-2, in the opener, then got by Salisbury School, 4-2.

Last Friday, the Mallards took on Holly Grove at home and won the game, 7-1. Worcester got two goals from Ben McGovern and one from Brice Richins to lead, 3-0, at the half. In the second half, Worcester got two more goals from Richins and single goals from Dylan McGovern and Logan Ginnavan to pull away for the 7-1 win. Next up for the Mallards is a non-conference game against Cape Henlopen on the road on Friday at 6:30 p.m.