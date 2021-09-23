Worcester Boys Beat Holly Grove, 7-1

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team topped Holly Grove, 7-1, last Friday at home to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Mallards have now won three straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) games to start the season. Worcester beat Salisbury Christian, 9-2, in the opener, then got by Salisbury School, 4-2.

Last Friday, the Mallards took on Holly Grove at home and won the game, 7-1. Worcester got two goals from Ben McGovern and one from Brice Richins to lead, 3-0, at the half. In the second half, Worcester got two more goals from Richins and single goals from Dylan McGovern and Logan Ginnavan to pull away for the 7-1 win. Next up for the Mallards is a non-conference game against Cape Henlopen on the road on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.