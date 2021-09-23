Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives late this week continued to investigate a suspicious death found early Monday morning in a hotel parking lot off 60th Street.

A concerned citizen contacted the OCPD on Monday morning after discovering an unconscious male outside in the parking lot of a hotel on 60th Street. After evaluation, Ocean City paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was identified late this week as Nathanael Stroup, 42, of Hyattsville, Md.

OCPD detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and have been conducting an investigation all week. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had arrived and transported the deceased for an autopsy. The cause of death had not yet been determined as of late Thursday, but it is believed foul play is expected. OCPD detectives have been collecting surveillance video footage from the hotel and nearby establishments.

Ocean City Communications and Marketing Director Jessica Waters said on Thursday detectives were still working the case and the investigation remains active.