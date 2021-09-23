Seahawks Blank Mardela, Stay On Roll

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a roll last week, beating Mardela, 5-0, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

The Seahawks opened with a 7-4 win on the road against Easton. Decatur then routed Crisfield at home last week, 10-2. Last Thursday, Decatur blanked Mardela, 5-0, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Monday’s home game against Snow Hill was postponed.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.