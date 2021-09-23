BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a roll last week, beating Mardela, 5-0, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

The Seahawks opened with a 7-4 win on the road against Easton. Decatur then routed Crisfield at home last week, 10-2. Last Thursday, Decatur blanked Mardela, 5-0, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Monday’s home game against Snow Hill was postponed.