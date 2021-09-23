BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team remained unbeaten this week with a 3-0 win over old rival Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday.

It’s always special when Worcester Prep faces Saints Peter and Paul in any sport and girls varsity soccer has produced its share of classics over the years. This week, however, it was the Mallards prevailing in a 3-0 shutout. Worcester jumped out early and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. The Mallards added another goal in the second half to close out the 3-0 win.

With the win, the Mallards improved to 2-0 on the season. Worcester opened with a 1-0 win over Salisbury Christian last week. Tuesday’s road game with the Sabres was the first of three straight for Worcester. The streak also includes a road game against Gunston next Monday, followed by a rematch with Salisbury Christian. Worcester then plays three straight at home.