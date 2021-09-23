BERLIN – As a service to the community, Atlantic General Hospital/Health System is again providing community flu vaccination with a series of free clinics for those ages 13 and older.

No appointment is required. Clinic dates are subject to change based upon flu vaccine availability.

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pocomoke Firehouse, 1410 Market Street.

Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Savior

1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City

Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (drive-thru), James G. Barrett Medical Office Building, Atlantic General Hospital campus

Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (drive-thru): James G. Barrett Medical Office Building, Atlantic General Hospital campus

Influenza, or flu, is a highly contagious virus spread by inhaling droplets from an infected individual’s cough or sneeze. Most symptoms emerge within 24 to 48 hours and are characterized by fever, chills, sore throat, cough and headache. Just one infected person can unknowingly pass on the flu to family members and loved ones because the virus can be transmitted 24 hours before symptoms appear.

Donations made during the Atlantic General Hospital flu clinics help offset the cost of future flu clinics.

For more information on the Atlantic General Hospital Community Flu Clinics, contact Atlantic General Hospital at 410-641-9FLU (9358). Please visit www.agh.care/flu for updates, including new clinic dates and possible availability of high-dose flu vaccine in addition to the standard dose vaccine.