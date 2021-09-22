Open Houses Of The Week –September 24, 2021

by
LEWES
New Community
Welches Pond
Cedar Grove Road
By Appointment
Single Family Homes
Ponds, Parks, Pool
Josh Hay
Schell Brothers
302-841-5705

FENWICK ISLAND
Fox Haven
Final Phase
By Appointment
Single Family Homes
Pool, Clubhouse
Low HOA Fees
Ryan Homes
302-204-0525

WEST OCEAN CITY
10222 Bent Creek Road
Oyster Harbor
3BR/2BA Home
Remodeled Kitchen
Upgraded Appliances
Community Pool
Terry Looney
Century 21
410-726-7689

