OCEAN CITY — By most accounts, OC BikeFest was a rousing success with big crowds, heavy traffic, perfect weather and great concerts, but the event did include two motorcycle-related fatalities.

Around 6:20 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack were dispatched to the area of Routes 113 and 589 for a reported motorcycle collision. A 911 call reported a motorcycle, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered the center median, where it struck a guardrail. First-responders were dispatched to assist with the scene. The lone operator, later identified as Jeffrey Scott LeBlanc, 45, of Laurel, Del., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both directions of Route 113 in the area where closed for several hours due to the collision. The investigation was still underway by the MSP early this week. Anyone with information is urged to contact the MSP Berlin barrack. MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Showell Fire and EMS departments, Ocean Pines EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision involving two motorcycles at the intersection of Routes 50 and 610. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Brian Riley, 47, of Altoona, Pa., crashed into a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which had a male driver and a female passenger.

The passenger on Riley’s motorcycle, identified as Lorrie Bouymaster, 49 of Altoona, was transported by Maryland State Police (MSP) helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where she was declared deceased. The male driver from the second motorcycle involved in the collision was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while his female passenger was transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. for treatment of injuries. The conditions of those patients have not been made public.

Riley was taken into custody at the scene, but was later released. The MSP Crash Team was continuing an investigation early this week. After consulting with the Worcester County State’s Attorney, charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

Finally, around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, MSP Trooper-First Class Cody Shubert, a three-year veteran assigned to the Berlin barrack, was driving an unmarked MSP vehicle traveling south on Philadelphia Avenue in the area of 12th Street while in support of local law enforcement as part of an OC BikeFest detail. According to the preliminary investigation, the trooper observed a vehicle in from of him on Philadelphia Avenue operating without lights.

The trooper attempted to proceed through the intersection at 12th Street with the intent of conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle. At the same time, a three-wheel motorcycle was traveling north on Philadelphia Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto 12th Street and crossed into the path of the MSP trooper’s vehicle. The motorcycle and the trooper’s vehicle collided in the intersection, according to police reports.

The male operator of the motorcycle and the female passenger were transported by MSP helicopter to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. The nature of those victim’s injuries, nor the current condition, has not been made public. The MSP trooper was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but was later released from the hospital. The MSP Crash Team continued to conduct an investigation this week.