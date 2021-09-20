OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department detectives continue to investigate a suspicious death this morning in a hotel parking lot off 60th Street.

A concerned citizen contacted police on Monday morning after discovering an unconscious male outside in the parking lot of a hotel on 60th Street. After evaluation, Ocean City paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation, but it is believed foul play is suspected. The investigation late Monday is active and continues. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had arrived and was transporting the deceased for an autopsy.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.