Worcester Preparatory School students from the Classes of 2021 and 2023 captured 35 Advanced Placement Honors from the College Board. AP Scholars with Distinction who achieved scores of at least 3.5 on all AP tests taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams were Ayush Batra ’22, Daniel Chen ’21, Waverly Choy ’21, Ibrahim Khan ’21, Sophia Ludt ’21, Marshall Mumford ’22, Hannah Perdue ’21, Joseph Schwartz ’21, Summer Walker ’21 and Megan Waller ’22.

AP Scholars with Honor who received an average of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams were Charles Becker ’21, Sydney Lamson-Reich ’22, William Lamson-Reich ’21, Christine Lizas ’21, Kaden Mault ’21, Graham McColgan ’21, Edward Quillin ’21, Riley Schoch ’22 and Maddy Warren ’21.

AP Scholars with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams were Caroline Anderson ’21, John Arrington ’21, Ryan Brafman ’21, Sarah Butler ’21, Anna Carpenter ’22, Carson Cebula ’21, Meredith Cummings ’21, Anwen Elliot ’21, Grace Hopkins ’21, William Mears ’21, Riley Moyer ’23, Ava Nally ’22, Vincent Petrera ’21, Sumira Sehgal ’22, Jarrett Sofronski ’22 and Marika Vasilikos ’21.

Pictured, front from left, are Lamson-Reich, Sumira Sehgal, Megan Waller, Anna Carpenter and Ava Nally; back, Jarett Sofronski, Marshall Mumford, Riley Moyer, Riley Schoch and Ayush Batra.