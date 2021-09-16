Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 17:

DJ Wax

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays:

Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Sept. 17:

Darin Engh,

Monkee Paw

Saturday, Sept. 18:

Top Shelf Duo,

Lime Green Band

Sunday, Sept. 19:

Aaron Howell Duo,

The Chest Pains

Monday, Sept. 20:

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth

Tuesday, Sept. 21:

Full Circle

Wednesday, Sept. 22:

Marcella Peters Duo

Thursday, Sept. 23:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 17:

Funk Shué

Saturday, Sept. 18:

Rick & Regina

Sundays & Wednesdays:

DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Sept. 17:

Lost & Found

Wednesday, Sept. 22:

Smooth & Remy

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Sept. 17:

Whiskey Revival,

The Runner-Ups

Saturday, Sept. 18:

DJ Wax,

Scrapple

Cork Bar

Saturday, Sept. 18:

TBA

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Sept. 17:

Holly Montgomery Band,

DJ RobCee, Party Fowl

Saturday, Sept. 18:

Great Train Robbery,

Party Fowl, DJ Groove

Monday, Sept. 20:

The 1974, The Nukes,

DJ Hector

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 17: DJ BK

Saturday, Sept. 18: DJ Love

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 17: DJ Billy T,

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, Sept. 18: Side Project,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Sept. 19:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursday, Sept. 23: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:

On The Edge

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:

On The Edge, Stephen Anthony

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Friday, Sept. 17: Sons Of Pirates

Saturday, Sept. 18: Kitty Back

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Sept. 17: Beats By Styler

Saturday, Sept. 18:The Dunehounds,

Dust N’ Bones

Sunday, Sept. 19: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday, Sept. 17:

DJ Adam Dutch

Saturday, Sept. 18: DJ Rut

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:

Surreal

Sunday, Sept. 19:

Shots Fired

Monday, Sept. 20:

DJ Rut

Tuesday, Sept. 21:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesday, Sept. 22:

DJ Rut

Thursday, Sept. 23:

DJ Adam Dutch

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 17:

Jim Long Band,

Triple Rail Turn,

Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute)

Saturday, Sept. 18:

Jim Long Band,

Scott Marshall

& Marshall’s Highway,

Kono Nation

Sunday, Sept. 19:

John McNutt Band

Monday, Sept. 20: DJ Cruz