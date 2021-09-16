Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 17:
DJ Wax
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays:
Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 17:
Darin Engh,
Monkee Paw
Saturday, Sept. 18:
Top Shelf Duo,
Lime Green Band
Sunday, Sept. 19:
Aaron Howell Duo,
The Chest Pains
Monday, Sept. 20:
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, Sept. 21:
Full Circle
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
Marcella Peters Duo
Thursday, Sept. 23:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 17:
Funk Shué
Saturday, Sept. 18:
Rick & Regina
Sundays & Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Sept. 17:
Lost & Found
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
Smooth & Remy
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 17:
Whiskey Revival,
The Runner-Ups
Saturday, Sept. 18:
DJ Wax,
Scrapple
Cork Bar
Saturday, Sept. 18:
TBA
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 17:
Holly Montgomery Band,
DJ RobCee, Party Fowl
Saturday, Sept. 18:
Great Train Robbery,
Party Fowl, DJ Groove
Monday, Sept. 20:
The 1974, The Nukes,
DJ Hector
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 17: DJ BK
Saturday, Sept. 18: DJ Love
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 17: DJ Billy T,
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, Sept. 18: Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Sept. 19:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Thursday, Sept. 23: DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:
On The Edge
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:
On The Edge, Stephen Anthony
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Friday, Sept. 17: Sons Of Pirates
Saturday, Sept. 18: Kitty Back
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 17: Beats By Styler
Saturday, Sept. 18:The Dunehounds,
Dust N’ Bones
Sunday, Sept. 19: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Karaoke With Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday, Sept. 17:
DJ Adam Dutch
Saturday, Sept. 18: DJ Rut
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18:
Surreal
Sunday, Sept. 19:
Shots Fired
Monday, Sept. 20:
DJ Rut
Tuesday, Sept. 21:
DJ Adam Dutch
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
DJ Rut
Thursday, Sept. 23:
DJ Adam Dutch
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 17:
Jim Long Band,
Triple Rail Turn,
Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute)
Saturday, Sept. 18:
Jim Long Band,
Scott Marshall
& Marshall’s Highway,
Kono Nation
Sunday, Sept. 19:
John McNutt Band
Monday, Sept. 20: DJ Cruz