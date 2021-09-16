Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Sept. 18: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 18: Fishing Flea Market

The Anglers Club of Ocean Pines will be hosting its first Fishing Flea Market at the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague room on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is free. Tables available for $10. To reserve contact Jerry Leuters at 240-427-8929.

Sept. 18: Biker Open House

OC Bike Week open house will be held at American Legion Post #166 noon until close. Merchandise and music by DJ Mikey. Food $10 a ticket. Open to the public.

Sept. 20: Games Day

Delaware Womenade Games Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Play any game of your choice, plus enjoy continental breakfast, Prosecco and seafood appetizers, lunch, silent auction and basket raffles. Cost is $50/person with all proceeds benefiting the domestic violence programs of Peoples Place. Questions and registration form email gamesday920@gmail.com.

Sept. 21: Fall Luncheon

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel will host their fall luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Salisbury Moose Lodge, 833 Snow Hill Road. Social time from 11:30 a.m.-noon with lunch following promptly. The cost is $15 per person. Please email Cheryl Kennedy at cacki83@hotmail.com for reservations by Sept. 8. MAC Inc. will share services offered for seniors, which include wellness, recreation and educational programs, and support for the more vulnerable elderly. bevyurek@gmail.com.

Sept. 23: Town Hall

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. This will be Bertino’s first community meeting since before the pandemic. Guest speakers will be Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones and Superintendent of Worcester County Schools Lou Taylor.

Sept. 25: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin, will host 4-7 p.m. Butcher shop 16oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad and roll for $20. The public is welcome.

Sept. 25: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville, Md. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings/veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 25: Family Fun Day

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, (“Grace Center”), will host a Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Park in Berlin. The event will include vendors, kid’s crafts, games and activities, community resources and entertainment. The event is a culmination of Executive Director Jasmine Dennis’ vision of offering area families a plethora of free community resources while entertaining children in one of Berlin’s beautiful public spaces. The Grace Center is still welcoming sponsors, donors and vendors for this event. jdennis@gracematernalhealth.org.

Sept. 30: Coastal Bays Celebration

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery beginning at 4:30 p.m. This outdoor celebration will feature a big screen showing of The Biggest Little Farm with an introduction from the creators, live music, a silent auction, demo booths, kid’s activities, and delicious food & drink. This family-friendly event is $20 for adults and free for children. Visit mdcoastalbays.org for advanced ticket purchases.

Sept: 30: Berlin Fashion Show

Madison Ave Boutique meets The Inn Berlin for a uniquely “Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show.” Beginning cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. This fashion show will contain the downtown boutiques such as Madison Ave Boutique, Fathom, Bruder Hill, Sister’s, Viking Tree and a few more. Hair by Berlin’s own “Oh My Hair.” This is a VIP event, tickets are $25 apiece. Limited tickets available please visit https://berlinfashionshow.ticketleap.com-/fashionshow/details for more information. However, the Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show will be on Facebook live for you to stream from home.

Oct. 2: Cricket Center Benefit

The Cricket Center Foundation presents An Evening at the Barn at the Sandy Point Farm at 6 p.m. to benefit Worcester County’s only child advocacy center. Cost is $125/person. Catering by Paul Suplee and Boxcar 40. Music by the Bilenki Duo. Tickets and donations, www.thecricketcenter.com.

Oct. 3: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the Church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. Proceeds will benefit the Church of the Holy Spirit and its outreach programs.

Oct. 5-7: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd. Cost: $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Oct. 9: Festa Piccola

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge in Ocean City is well-known for its annual St. Joseph’s Festival in the spring, where traditional home-made Italian foods were sold for 10 consecutive years, until the pandemic hit. The festival, held to raise money for lodge charities and high school scholarships, had to be canceled. Not willing to concede to the pandemic, the Lodge has planned Festa Piccola, offering many traditional foods and bakery items that lodge members have cooked and sold at the St. Joseph’s Festival, but for carry out only. Festa Piccola will open its doors at the St. Andrews Parish Hall at 14401 Sinepuxent Avenue, at 11 a.m. and serve hot foods until 6 p.m. The carry-out menu will have ravioli and meat balls, Italian subs, hearty minestrone soup. New items will be home-made meatballs to be purchased separately and homemade tomato sauce. Admission is free. The only cost is the food purchased.

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 orecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Oct. 17: Puppy Penguin Swim

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. Local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the adults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food. Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift, with a complimentary drink for their adults. Learn more and register at www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.

Nov. 6. Sight & Sound Trip

Stevenson Women of Stevenson United Methodist Church have organized a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. Bus departs SUMC at 8 a.m. with a stop for lunch and then the featured 3 p.m. show of Queen Esther and 11 p.m. return to church. Checks may be made to Stevenson Women, c/o of SUMC, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions call Jill Gray, 410-713-9139; Kathy Davis, 443-346-6761; Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.