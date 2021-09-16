Decatur’s Ashten Snelsire delivers a pass against Indian River in last weekend’s 48-15 rout. Snelsire threw for four touchdowns in the game. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team rolled past Indian River on the road last weekend, 48-15, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Seahawks blew out Bayside South rival Bennett, 65-0, in the season opener. Last Friday, the high-flying Seahawks took the show on the road against a non-conference opponent Indian River and prevailed 48-15. Decatur led 14-6 after one quarter and led just 20-15 at the half, but the Seahawks score 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters and pulled away for the 48-15 win, while the defense held Indian River scoreless in the second half.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire went nine for 19 for 159 yards and four touchdown passes. R.J. Brittingham rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown, Caden Shockley rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Mergott also rushed for a touchdown. Mergott also had two receiving touchdowns, while Zimere Handy and Brycen Coleman each caught a touchdown pass. The Seahawks face Bayside North power Kent Island on the road on Friday.