Rotary Award Scholarships To 4 Worcester County Students

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club presented scholarships to four Worcester County high school students. Pictured, from left, are Steve Gragert, Scholarship Committee; Nancy Bradford, Scholarship Chair; scholarship students Maeve Donahue, Trent Ortega, Joseph Serpe and Silas Cascio; and Rotary Club President Cliff Berg.