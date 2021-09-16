OCES Students Celebrate First Week Of School

Danielle Marshall’s first grade class at Ocean City Elementary celebrated the end of their first week with a fun activity that helped them get to know each other. Each student brought in a bag of items that represented important things to them. They took turns speaking in front of and listening to their peers. Pictured, from left, are Hanan Ramadan, Charlie Poulin, Yali Cohen, Benjamin Staley, Adam Ramadan, Ariyah Hayward, Miles Horsey, Anna Gjikuria, Ama Agyei-Mensah, Lia Lugasi and Jesse Perez. Submitted Photos