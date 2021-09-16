BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation is adding a fun new event to the festivities leading up to the big penguin swim plunge on New Year’s Day — the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour.

On the afternoon of Oct. 17, local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the adults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food.

Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift with a complimentary drink for their adults. To register, go to www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.