Berlin Rejects Two Parcel Buy Offers BERLIN – Elected officials have rejected two unsolicited offers for a portion of Heron Park. Town officials said this week that two offers — one for $100,000 and one for $150,000 — were received and rejected by the Berlin Town Council late last month. Both were for Parcel 57, the not-quite 10-acre southwest portion of… Read More »

Tourism Officials Explore Seasonal Housing Project Potential; Developer Identifies Possible Sites OCEAN CITY -- While it’s no secret Ocean City has an affordable seasonal workforce housing shortage, talks are underway between a developer and the city to address the issue. During Monday’s Tourism Commission meeting, members reviewed a presentation from Holtz Builders of Wisconsin for potentially one or more dormitory-style seasonal workforce housing projects in or… Read More »

Ocean City Police Begins Body Camera Trial OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said his department is actively seeking vendors and testing equipment for a body-worn camera system, but warned resort leaders this week its implementation would be a costly endeavor. In a meeting of the Ocean City Police Commission on Monday, Buzzuro said the department was moving forward… Read More »