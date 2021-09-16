Commissioners Recognize Sept. 12-17 As United Way Week In Worcester County

The Worcester County Commissioners joined with Kristen Tremblay, Worcester County zoning administrator and co-coordinator for the county’s 2021 United Way campaign, front left, and Pamela Gregory, executive director of United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, to recognize Sept. 13-17, as United Way Week in Worcester County. The commissioners and county staff will take part in the “Together We Live United” campaign that week and have set a goal to raise $10,000 in employee contributions for the United Way of the Eastern Shore.