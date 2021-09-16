American Legion Swears In New Officers

American Legion Post 166 has sworn in its new slate of officers and executive committee for 2021-2022. Returning as Commander of the Post was Tom Wengert. Other officers sworn in were Pat Sharkey, First Vice Commander; Bob Paul, Second Vice Commander; John Bussard, Adjutant; George Barstis, Finance Officer; Jack Hyle, Judge Advocate; Ben Dawson, Chaplain; Bob Gilmore, Sgt-at-Arms; Scott LaCoss, Service Officer; and Ed Pinto, Historian. The new executive board consists of Bo Spicer, John Granite, Phil Ludlam, Harry Rey, and Charles Spaziani. Submitted Photos