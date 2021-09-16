New Provider Added

BERLIN – Dr. Margo Gill has joined Atlantic General Health System this month to provide women’s health, including general gynecology and primary care, for the Berlin

and Ocean City areas. Gill provides care for pediatrics, adolescents and women and has a special interest in sexual health.

Gill takes a holistic and inclusive approach to patient care, with a focus on eliminating the health inequities of the more marginalized populations in our community. Her diverse experience allows her to care for a wide range of patients.

She earned her medical degree at University of Maryland School of Medicine in 2005 and completed her residency in family medicine at the Barre Family Health Center, part of the University of Massachusetts Memorial Health System. Prior to Atlantic General, Gill practiced medicine at Forest Lakes Family Medicine in Charlottesville, Va., and served as a faculty physician for the Family Health Center of Worcester, in Worcester, Mass.

She is currently accepting new patients for family medicine and women’s health at Atlantic General Women’s Health in West Ocean City.

1/2cl.

Bank Promotion Announced

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, President & CEO of Bank of Ocean City along with the Board of Directors, has announced the promotion of Assistant Vice President Christina Rogers to senior branch manager.

With 17 years of service, Rogers has earned certifications from The American Bankers Association (ABA) in Deposit Compliance and Small Business Banking. She is a 2020 Honors Graduate of Maryland Banking School. Rogers is active within the local community and serves as a board member for Worcester County Developmental Center and Junior Achievement. In addition, she is the vice president of the Stephen Decatur High School Band Boosters and the treasurer of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has six offices — three in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and our newest addition, in Fenwick Island, Del.

x

Company Continues Growth

OCEAN CITY — Blue Water Development, a real estate developer specializing in outdoor hospitality management, has assumed management of its first RV resorts in the southeastern United States – Reunion Lake in Ponchatoula, La., and Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge in Sevierville, Tenn. The transition was made official on June 1 and brings the firm’s campground portfolio to 12.

“These are exceptional properties, in fantastic locations, and we’re excited to introduce Blue Water’s signature hospitality to a region where guests expect the best,” said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. “Whether it’s a short drive from New Orleans or to the magnificent Great Smoky Mountains National Park, these RV resorts offer an abundance of recreation and excursions both on- and off-site. These two campgrounds perfectly reflect our mission of offering a luxury camping experience against the backdrop of iconic tourism attractions.”

Previously an RV-only resort, Reunion Lake plans to add 33 fully furnished one- and two-bedroom deluxe vacation rental cottages that will increase its capacity to 241 total sites. The resort sets a new standard for camping with top-rated facilities and high-end amenities, including a lazy river, swim-up tiki bar, poolside cabanas, miniature golf, outdoor lakefront amphitheater, giant hot tub, sandy beach, and Wibit floating water park. Its unique location allows families to explore the surrounding areas of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and everything in between.

“At Reunion Lake, we are passionate about providing the easiest, cleanest, and most fun camping trip our guests will ever take,” said Joel Duncan, Reunion Lake General Manager. “Our friendly staff, world-class amenities, and convenient location offer an ideal balance of adult fun and family atmosphere, making our campground the perfect family vacation spot for any time of year.”

Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge offers equally impressive surroundings, accommodations, and amenities. The resort offers 308 RV sites and cabins with resort-style amenities such as an RV and bus wash, aerial adventure park, and multiple water attractions geared toward adventurers of all ages. The surrounding area offers a host of opportunities for families to choose their own adventure, from hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to sightseeing at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and visiting Dollywood amusement park.

“Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge’s warm southern hospitality offers up a little bit of everything to make the ideal family getaway,” said Amber Williams, Pigeon Forge General Manager. “More daring family members can get an adrenaline rush at our on-site aerial adventure park, while everyone can enjoy cooling off at our swimming pool complex featuring a splash pad and lazy river. Our resort provides something for everyone at every age, even four-legged family members!”

Both properties are open year-round and offer their own unique charm that will keep families coming back for future vacations. This latest expansion of its outdoor hospitality management portfolio follows the recent addition of Ocean City, Md.-area’s Frontier Town and Fort Whaley; and Cape Charles, Va.’s Cherrystone Family Camping Resort.

x

Firm Growing Staff

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group’s sustained growth has led to 19 new staff members across offices and disciplines in the last year.

Becker Morgan Group President, W. Ronald Morgan said, “We are proud to welcome these talented individuals to our team, and we are thankful to our clients for making our continued growth necessary.”

Since the new year, the architectural, civil engineering, surveying, interior design, marketing, finance, and administrative departments have grown. New staff members will continue to uphold the exceptional service clients have come to expect from Becker Morgan Group across the Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina offices. New team members are Allison Shockley AIA, Andre Gordon, Augustus Abbey, Caroline Krauss, Cathy Mason, Christine Smith, Elizabeth Cavallaro, Emily Davis, Erin Hays, Ian Birl, J. Morrissiey, Jeremy Redlich, Justine Palmer, Lisa Goss, Megan Reynolds, Michael Weber, Molly Marino, Nicolas Villarroel P.E., and Ryan Shaffer.

Becker Morgan Group provides architecture and engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina.

x

Hospice Receives Gift

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice has been the recipient of a $33,729.90 gift, made by the estate of Margaret Toadvine. Toadvine passed away last December at the age of 90, and selected Coastal Hospice as one of the charities she chose to support through her estate.

Her personal representatives commented at the time of the donation, “Coastal Hospice was selected by Margaret as she valued how you served members of the community and their loved ones. Margaret consistently helped others by serving in many roles during her lifelong membership at St. John’s United Methodist Church, coordinating the annual fruit baskets for Coastal Hospice patients, and serving as a member and officer of Quota International for many years.”

“Margaret chose to make annual donations to Coastal Hospice and certainly didn’t know that she would require your services during the last three months of her life,” continued her personal representatives. “She was also a breast cancer survivor and truly appreciated the work you do.”

Toadvine was a member of Quota International, a service club which in this region helps to support the annual Coastal Hospice Santa Run through the packaging of fruit baskets to be delivered to patients during the holidays. She also made it a point of making an annual donation and volunteering her time with Coastal Hospice for many years.

Upon receiving the donation, Tammy Patrick, Director of Advancement for Coastal Hospice, said, “Ms. Toadvine’s generosity will help many people who need some form of charitable care at Coastal Hospice, and her forethought to include us in her estate will make a tremendous difference.”

x

Hospital Earns Awards

SALISBURY — TidalHealth has received two American Heart Association (AHA) Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures at their Salisbury, MD and Seaford, DE hospitals that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is the 2021 recipient of the AHA and American Stroke Association Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold PLUS with Honor Roll Achievement Award. TidalHealth Nanticoke also received the same award but was also additionally presented with the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The added designation for the Seaford hospital means TidalHealth Nanticoke met quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.

“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute treatment is delayed. This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to Delmarva patients quickly and safely,” said Warner Crumb, executive director of Orthopedics and Neurosciences at TidalHealth. “The Get With the Guidelines Stroke initiative and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based and proven clinical guidelines developed to give patients their best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events.”

Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds.

“We are pleased to recognize TidalHealth for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, National Chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”