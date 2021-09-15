BERLIN- Local prep cross-country teams acquitted themselves well at the annual Rumble in the Jungle meet in Cambridge last week in the season opener.

On the boys’ side, from Stephen Decatur, Tristan Dutton finished third overall, while Ethan Justice was ninth, and Gavin McCabe finished 15th. Luke Braciszewski was 32nd, Reid Caimi was 46th, John Reho was 64th, Aaron August was 65th, Shiloh Carmack was 81st, Luke Laffew was 86th and Jake Gillespie was 106th.

From Worcester Prep in the boys’ meet, Riley Moyer was 26th, Cooper Ludt was 47th, Nick Hearne was 58th, Rory Pugh was 68th, Luke Loeser was 90th, Graham McCabe was 94th, Cole Meyers was 101st, Jett Odachowski was 102nd, and Hugh Thomas Cropper was 112nd.

In the girls’ meet from Decatur, Caroline Novelli was seventh, Avery Braciszewski was ninth, Amber Marshall was 13th, Macy Woroniecki was 21st, Mackenzie Cathell was 35th and Ava Becnel was 70th. From Worcester Prep on the girls’ side, Caitlyn Hoen was 18th, Madelyn Nechay was 49th, Aurora Holland was 58th and Sydney Lamson-Reich was 80th.