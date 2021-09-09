Worecester Rec. Center Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game

Adriana “Bubba” Almony hosted a Celebrity Basketball Game in Snow Hill at Worcester County Recreation Center on Aug. 28. The Fan Fest prior to the game was free to participants and featured dozens of celebrities and community vendors. The event raised awareness for cancer, bullying prevention and mental health. Members of the Worcester County NAACP presented a community service award to Almony for his efforts and successful fundraiser. Pictured, from left, are Judy Davis, Catherine Freeman, Linda Hilliard, Almony and Dr. Roxie Dennis-Acholonu. Submitted Photos