45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 10: Sean Loomis

& Adam Bilenki

Saturday, Sept. 11: Colossal Fossil Sauce

Sunday, Sept. 12: Keith White Duo

9th Street Taphouse

443-664-2641

9th St. & Boardwalk

Saturday, Sept. 11: TBA

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 10: DJ Wax

Thursday, Sept. 16: Sean “Spiffy” Styles

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Sept. 10: Darin Engh,

Colossal Fosil Sauce

Saturday, Sept. 11:

Richard Walton

& Joe Mama,

Stratus Fear

Sunday, Sept. 12:

Shortcut Sunny,

Chris Diller Duo

Monday, Sept. 13: Monkee Paw,

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth

Tuesday, Sept. 14:

Bilenki Duo

Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Smooth & Rhythm

Thursday, Sept. 16:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 10: Full Circle Band

Saturday, Sept. 11: Jim Long

Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Sept. 10: Reform School

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Blind Wind Duo

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Sept. 10: Upside Of Down

Saturday, Sept. 11: Fuzzbox Piranha

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Lennon La Ricci

Thursday, Sept. 16: Shots Fired

Cork bar

Saturday, Sept. 11: TBA

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Sept. 10:

Sons Of Pirates,

DJ RobCee,

Most Savage Gentlemen

Saturday, Sept. 11:

Denim N Lace,

In Too Deep,

DJ Groove

Monday, Sept.13:

Animal House,

IV Stone,

DJ Groove,

Thursday, Sept. 16:

Petty Coat Junction,

DJ Groove

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 10: DJ BK

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 10: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Sept. 11: Sean Loomis,

DJ Jeremy,

Sunday, Sept. 12: Opposite Directions,

DJ Billy T

Wednesday, Sept. 15: DJ Billy T

Thursday, Sept. 16: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:

On The Edge

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday& Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines

Friday, Sept. 10: Bob Lougheed

& The Memphis Mafia

Saturday, Sept. 11: Over Time

Sunday, Sept. 12: Marcella

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Sept. 10: Beats By Styler

Saturday, Sept. 11: The Dunehounds

Sunday, Sept. 12: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday, Sept. 10:

DJ Adam Dutch

Saturday, Sept. 11: DJ Rut

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:

SLAMM

Sunday, Sept. 12:

DJ Adam Dutch

Monday, Sept. 13:

DJ Rut

Tuesday, Sept. 14:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Doc Marten & The Flannels

Thursday, Sept. 16:

High Voltage

( AC/DC Tribute)

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 10:

Jim Long Band,

9 Mile Roots,

The Benderz

Saturday, Sept. 11:

Crash The Party,

9 Mile Roots,

My Hero Zero,

Sunday, Sept. 12:

Late Last Night

Monday, Sept. 13:

The Way Outs

Tuesday, Sept. 14:

The Way Outs

Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Triple Rail Turn

Thursday, Sept. 16:

Jim Long Band,

Triple Rail Turn,

Get Your Guns

(Guns N’ Roses Tribute)