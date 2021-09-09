45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201
45th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 10: Sean Loomis
& Adam Bilenki
Saturday, Sept. 11: Colossal Fossil Sauce
Sunday, Sept. 12: Keith White Duo
9th Street Taphouse
443-664-2641
9th St. & Boardwalk
Saturday, Sept. 11: TBA
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 10: DJ Wax
Thursday, Sept. 16: Sean “Spiffy” Styles
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 10: Darin Engh,
Colossal Fosil Sauce
Saturday, Sept. 11:
Richard Walton
& Joe Mama,
Stratus Fear
Sunday, Sept. 12:
Shortcut Sunny,
Chris Diller Duo
Monday, Sept. 13: Monkee Paw,
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
Bilenki Duo
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
Smooth & Rhythm
Thursday, Sept. 16:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 10: Full Circle Band
Saturday, Sept. 11: Jim Long
Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Sept. 10: Reform School
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Blind Wind Duo
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 10: Upside Of Down
Saturday, Sept. 11: Fuzzbox Piranha
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Lennon La Ricci
Thursday, Sept. 16: Shots Fired
Cork bar
Saturday, Sept. 11: TBA
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 10:
Sons Of Pirates,
DJ RobCee,
Most Savage Gentlemen
Saturday, Sept. 11:
Denim N Lace,
In Too Deep,
DJ Groove
Monday, Sept.13:
Animal House,
IV Stone,
DJ Groove,
Thursday, Sept. 16:
Petty Coat Junction,
DJ Groove
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 10: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 10: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Sept. 11: Sean Loomis,
DJ Jeremy,
Sunday, Sept. 12: Opposite Directions,
DJ Billy T
Wednesday, Sept. 15: DJ Billy T
Thursday, Sept. 16: DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:
On The Edge
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday& Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines
Friday, Sept. 10: Bob Lougheed
& The Memphis Mafia
Saturday, Sept. 11: Over Time
Sunday, Sept. 12: Marcella
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 10: Beats By Styler
Saturday, Sept. 11: The Dunehounds
Sunday, Sept. 12: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Karaoke With Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday, Sept. 10:
DJ Adam Dutch
Saturday, Sept. 11: DJ Rut
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11:
SLAMM
Sunday, Sept. 12:
DJ Adam Dutch
Monday, Sept. 13:
DJ Rut
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
DJ Adam Dutch
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
Doc Marten & The Flannels
Thursday, Sept. 16:
High Voltage
( AC/DC Tribute)
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 10:
Jim Long Band,
9 Mile Roots,
The Benderz
Saturday, Sept. 11:
Crash The Party,
9 Mile Roots,
My Hero Zero,
Sunday, Sept. 12:
Late Last Night
Monday, Sept. 13:
The Way Outs
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
The Way Outs
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
Triple Rail Turn
Thursday, Sept. 16:
Jim Long Band,
Triple Rail Turn,
Get Your Guns
(Guns N’ Roses Tribute)