Public Education Support: The Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) recently received two significant donations to help it meet its mission of ensuring every

student “has equal access to a world class education, enabling them to function in today’s digital college environment and to compete in a new, emerging job market.”

Park Place Jewelers owners Todd and Jill Ferrante have always been active within the community, and to celebrate their 25th anniversary, they donated a portion of their May sales to various local charities, including WCEF. Pictured, above from left, are Jill, Todd and Sophia Ferrante, WCEF Manager of Operations & Community Relations Olivia Momme, WCEF Board Chair Ray Thompson and Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor. “We are grateful for the continued dedication to support Worcester County Education Foundation,” said Momme. “We are truly honored to be one of the selected charities supported through this anniversary celebration and are thankful for all the Ferrante family does to support our community as a whole.”

Additionally, the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club donated $1,000 to the WCEF. Above right, Club President Brian Shockley presents the donation

to Momme.

Submitted Photos