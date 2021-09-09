Tough Guy Of The Week Goes To Luke Scott

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy Tough Guy of the Week award went to Luke Scott for his big performance in the Seahawks’ 65-0 win over Bennett. Pictured is Scott (center) flanked by ATP Clinic Director Charles Curran (left) and Head Coach Jake Coleman (right).

