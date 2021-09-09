Council Approves Alley Transfer For Bayfront Redevelopment Project OCEAN CITY -- Satisfied with accommodations made by the developer, resort officials this week signed off on a proposed land swap to pave the way for the redevelopment of a decades-old midtown restaurant and nightclub. Last December, the Planning Commission reviewed a proposed site plan for the redevelopment of the old BJ’s on the Water… Read More »

Worcester County Seeks Opinion On Sprinkler Mandate OCEAN CITY -- Worcester County officials last month fired off a letter to the state Attorney General’s Office seeking an opinion on the mandates for fire sprinkler systems in new manufactured homes. For the last few years, fire sprinkler systems have been required in new stick-built or modular homes in Worcester, but it has remained… Read More »

Council Approves Bond Sale For New Fire Station, Downtown Park Redevelopment, Baltimore Avenue Work OCEAN CITY -- Despite some misgivings about the price tags on some of the capital projects included, resort officials this week approved on first reading a future bond sale totaling nearly $49 million. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of general obligation municipal… Read More »