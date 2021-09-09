BERLIN – Prior to the students returning, Worcester Preparatory School faculty and staff participated in CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training.

Maryland State Police Sgt. Stephen Hallman presented the difficult topic of an active shooter situation, and the ways to increase the chances of surviving such an event, while also protecting students. Also in attendance was Cpl. Eric Lenz, Sgt. Jason Crowe and Lt. Earl Starner of the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack.

The CRASE course is designed and built around the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center in 2004. This course provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and considerations for conducting drills. The CRASE course is an instructor led, question and answer session geared toward churches, businesses, and public organizations.

“In order to provide an educational environment conducive to higher learning, safety has to remain our number one priority,” Head of Upper School Mike Grosso said. “Along with the drills that we practice and the codes that we have in place, this was a wonderful opportunity for us to host the event and be more prepared in case of an emergency.”

To learn more about CRASE training, or to schedule a course for your business, organization or community please contact Hallman at 410-202-9670 or Starner at 443-496-0258.

Hallman has earned multiple certifications in the ALERRT program based in San Marcos, Texas. He is a certified instructor for ALERRT’s CRASE as well as a certified trainer for Incident Responses to Terrorist Bombings from New Mexico Tech’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center.