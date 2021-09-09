OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City’s Coastal Resources Legislative Committee “Green Team” will be hosting a cleanup day on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m.

This cleanup is in coordination with the International Coastal Cleanup promoted by the Ocean Conservancy. Cleanup supplies such as bags, gloves, and other materials can be picked up at City Hall at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. The focus will be on the downtown area however, all locations within the town can be targeted for cleaning.

“Trash travels and whether you are inland or on the water, the bay and ocean are always downstream. Ocean trash is a global problem but we can be a local solution,” said Ocean City Environmental Engineer Gail Blazer. “Come help be a part of the solution!”

Service learning hours will be available. For more information, contact Gail Blazer at 410-289-8825.