Donald A. Hastings

OCEAN CITY — Donald A. Hastings, 85, of Ocean City, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021 after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer. Hastings was born on April 1, 1936, son of

the late Edgar C. and Jessie A. Hastings of Uniontown, Pa.

Don was a graduate of Uniontown High School. He earned his BA at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., where he also met his wife of 63 years, Pam. He later studied at Loyola University in Baltimore, earning a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. Don began his career in Howard County as a teacher and later a principal. He and his family relocated to Ocean City in 1969 after Don accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent of Worcester County Schools, a post he held for 19 years before his retirement in 1988.

In 1976, Don & Pam opened Donald’s Duck Shoppe in Shantytown, eventually growing the business to include three locations, with the flagship store located in the Gold Coast Mall in north Ocean City. During these years, Don formed relationships with many local artists which he used to establish, organize and promote a number of successful art and craft festivals in Ocean City, Baltimore and Timonium.

Hastings was active throughout the years with many causes. He was a life member of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club and was one of the original founders of one of the organization’s major fundraisers, the Seaside Boat Show. He was asked to serve on numerous local, county and state advisory boards and committees, including the Governor’s Advisory Committee for the Lower Eastern Shore, Worcester County Economic Development and the Worcester County Liquor Control Board. He was also active in The United Way, with past roles as VP and Campaign Chairman for the Lower Eastern Shore chapter and recognition as a Volunteer of the Year.

Don is survived by his wife, Pam, and their three children, Ami, Gary and Mindy. He also leaves behind daughter-in-law Emily, son-in-law Mike and two beloved grandchildren, Jennah and Jessie.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Ocean City Golf Club on South Point Road in Berlin. Friends, acquaintances and any others wishing to pay respects to the family are warmly invited to join us from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted for the Donald A. Hastings Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave. Suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804 or online at www.cfes.org.

1/2cl.

William “Bill” Louis Kato, Jr.

BERLIN — The family of William “Bill” Louis Kato is saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

With his joyful smile and generous personality, Bill touched many lives and will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bill will be especially missed by his wife Mary Hibbard Kato, sons Nick Kato and Kyle Kato, mother and step-father Penny and Gary Powell, sister Shari Robinson and husband Donnie, brother Rick Kato, and many other beloved family members and friends.

The family plans a private celebration of life to be held at a later date.

1/2cl.

Judith P. Hajewski

BERLIN — Judith P. Hajewski was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on Oct. 21, 1939, as Judith Kear Pearson, to parents John B. Pearson and Jeanne Pearson.

Judith attended The Baldwin School and The Harrisburg Academy before moving onto college, where she attended both the University of Colorado and the University of Maryland. She graduated with a degree in English and History, her passions in life were horseback riding and sailing; she was a member of the Chesapeake Sailing Association. We all loved her singing, cheerfulness and touching kindness, her love of music brought her to her second husband (Richard) who was a professional musician. They married and had a blended family of five children, together they lived happily ever after and are still devoted to each other. God decided he needed another sweet angel and called Judy to his side on Aug. 28, 2021. Judy passed peacefully in her bed knowing she had all the love and care from her family.

A service will be held on Sept. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home, friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and condolences may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com.

1/2cl.

Earl P. Price, Sr.

SELBYVILLE — Earl P. Price, Sr., age 87, of Selbyville died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation in Millsboro, Del.

He was born in Frederick and was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Hilda M. (Hannum) Price.

He grew up in the little town of Hyattstown, Md. on a 375-acre dairy farm. On graduation high school he went to work for the Corps of Engineers as a cartographer and stayed with the federal government until spending his honeymoon in Ocean City and falling in love with the town. Two years later he and his family moved to Ocean City.

Earl owned the Pirates Den in Ocean City from 1970 to 1985. Later he was Head of Security at The Plaza until retiring in 1996.

He was a master joke teller and good friend to all and sundry. Everyone he ever met became a friend after talking to him for a short time. He was dearly loved by all his family who will miss him terribly. He was also beloved by every person who was a customer at “The Den.”

He is survived by his wife, Fran D. Price of Selbyville; a son, Earl P. “Tim” Price Jr. of Berlin; three daughters, Sandra Whitehouse of Glendale, Ariz., Debbie Galati of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. and Annette Brown of Summerfield, N.C.; three step-sons, Lane Cox, Michael Cox and Kevin Cox; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Benny Price.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com