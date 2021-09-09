SALISBURY – The annual Blues on the Bay fundraiser at Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill in Ocean City will return on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The highly anticipated event, which went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, with a front-row view of the sunset over the bay.

“We are even more excited than usual to attend Blues on the Bay, which is graciously hosted by Macky and Pam Stansell and their team,” said Tammy Patrick, Director of Development for Coastal Hospice. “Macky’s offers an open-air experience where people can celebrate being together. Better yet, the event benefits a great cause – charitable care at Stansell House – which helps assure everyone who needs residential hospice services can afford them.”

Established in 2011, Blues on the Bay was conceived to help fund the development of what now is Stansell House, the first residential hospice on the Lower Shore. During the last decade, the event raised more than $120,000 to help provide the final push needed to complete the facility and open to the public.

Reservations for Blues on the Bay are $75 per person and may be made at coastalhospice.org/event/blues-on-the-bay/ or by calling 410-742-8732.