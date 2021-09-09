Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team won its fourth match of the season last week on the Seaside course at the Ocean City Golf Club. The Seahawks finished with a team-low score of 179 against the field of Bayside South teams. Kole Kohut led the way with a 39 and was the medalist for the match. Abby Wesche finished with a 43, while Jacob Bauer and Evan Oglesby each shot a 45.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.