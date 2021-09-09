Street Performer Confronted

OCEAN CITY — A Frederick, Md. man was arrested last weekend after allegedly confronting a Boardwalk street performer who was preaching.

Around 11:45 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bike patrol on the Boardwalk was dispatched to the area of 2nd Street for a report of a male suspect attempting to start fights with people on the Boardwalk. The officer arrived and identified the suspect as Nicholas Rea, 37, of Frederick, Md.

As the officer approached the scene, Rea was observed about two feet away from the Boardwalk street performer who was preaching, according to police reports. Rea was pointing his finger at the street performer about three inches from his face and was screaming at the performer who was preaching, according to police reports.

A crowd had reportedly formed around the scene and had begun recording the incident with cell phones, according to police reports. As the officer escorted Rea away from the scene, the crowd began cheering, according to police reports. The officer reportedly explained Rea was being disorderly, but Rea refused to admit he had been committing a crime and refused several requests to provide his identification, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed a witness, who claimed she had been assaulted by Rea. The witness told officers she and her kids were disturbed by Rea’s profanity and interactions with the street performer, according to police reports. When the witness confronted Rea, he allegedly pointed his finger in her face, touching her cheek. Rea was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.

Traffic Stop Yields Weapons

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested this week after weapons were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the north end observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn in the middle of Sinepuxent Avenue near 133rd Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, later identified as Reginald Riley, 49, of Brookhaven, Pa.

Upon contact with the driver, the officer reportedly detected an odor of alcoholic beverage. The officer also observed loose marijuana in the vehicle, according to police reports. The officer observed a bottle of water in the center console bearing the name of a midtown nightclub. Riley acknowledged he had been at the midtown nightclub with family members, but did not respond to a question about how much he had to drink, according to police reports.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Riley refused and said he was just parked outside of his residence and just wanted to go inside. Riley reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle because he felt threatened by police officers. For about 20 minutes, OCPD officers attempted to reason with Riley, but he continued to refuse to get out of his vehicle, according to police reports.

He eventually did get out of the vehicle, but refused to complete field sobriety tests. At that point, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence. During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers reportedly located a metal rod with a handle resembling a crow bar, considered a deadly weapon. OCPD officers also located a stun gun in the center console, according to police reports. In addition to the DUI charges, Riley was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon.

High-Speed Crash In Snow Hill

SNOW HILL — The operator of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase in Snow Hill last week was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Around 10 p.m. last Thursday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Snow Hill Road for a speed violation. Almost immediately after the vehicle pulled to the shoulder and stopped, the vehicle accelerated away and entered the town of Snow Hill at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, driven by Brandon Davis, 31, of Salisbury, with his passenger Deonte White, 21, of Salisbury, continued on Washington Street at a high rate of speed with the deputy in pursuit. The vehicle hit a parked car on Washington Street, and then came to rest after hitting a residence on Washington Street.

Davis was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. White was transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury where he was treated and released. The crash remained under investigation by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Officer Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy First-Class Michael Valerio at 410-632-1111.

Family Members Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A Fallston man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting family members at a north-end condo.

Around 10:15 last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 142nd Street for a reported assault that had occurred. The caller was a 13-year-old male, advised his uncle, later identified as David DeVries, 35, of Fallston, Md., had assaulted him and his grandmother, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and interviewed with the 13-year-old and his aunt, who advised DeVries had slapped her during an argument the night before. The investigation revealed DeVries had been in an argument with the female victim about who had rented the condo in which they were staying. The argument escalated with DeVries reportedly striking the female victim, punching her and slapping her in the face, according to police reports.

When the 13-year-old boy attempted to intervene, DeVries allegedly pushed the boy down to the ground, according to police reports. When OCPD officers arrived, DeVries was no longer at the scene. The female victim reached DeVries via cell phone and OCPD officers attempted to speak with him, but he was uncooperative and refused to return, according to police reports.

The victims reportedly told police they were concerned about DeVries returning and that they feared for their lives because of his mental state. OCPD officers advised the victims how to secure their residence and advised them to call police if he returned, according to police reports.

About two hours later, DeVries returned to the residence and forcefully broke the door in and entered the unit. The 13-year-old victim told police he was so scared that he hid in a bedroom with a frying pan.

OCPD officers returned to the scene and found DeVries in the unit and arrested him for second-degree assault. OCPD officers observed dents to the exterior door and the interior door had been dislodged from the wall. No other damage to the unit was located. The investigation revealed several members of the family were on vacation at the condo rented in the female victim’s name. DeVries was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for assault last week after allegedly clawing her fiance’s face during a domestic dispute.

Around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 43rd Street for a reported domestic incident. Ocean City Communications advised a male caller reported his fiancé was attacking him and would not let him leave the hotel room, according to police reports. Ocean City Communications advised a female could be heard screaming in the background on the call.

OCPD officers arrived on scene and met with the male victim, who was reportedly bleeding from a scratch on the bridge of his nose and also had a scratch on his cheek. The female of the couple, later identified as Alexa Guidone, 33, of Quakertown, Pa., was sitting on the bed crying hysterically, according to police reports.

Guidone reportedly told officers she had been in a verbal argument with the male victim, but did not elaborate if the altercation had turned physical. OCPD officers interviewed the male victim, who reportedly advised he and Guidone had been in an argument at an area bar and he returned to the hotel room without her.

Guidone reportedly texted the male repeatedly to come back for her. When the male did not go back to the bar, Guidone returned to the room and was irate, according to police reports. The male victim told police he tried to leave the room at least two times, but Guidone blocked the doorway. When the male victim began recording Guidone with his cell phone, she became irate and started clawing at him in an attempt to take his phone away, according to police reports.

After Guidone clawed the victim’s face with her fingernails, the victim was able to call the police. Based on the evidence and testimony, Guidone was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.