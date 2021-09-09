Company Appoints New CEO

OCEAN CITY — Mann Properties, a full-service property management company based in Ocean City and serving the Delmarva Peninsula, announced after 48 years founder

Buck Mann will step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer.

Vice President Igor Conev will succeed Mann as CEO/COO and lead the day-to-day operations. Mann’s new role will include serving as president, business development and oversight of some long-term company accounts.

Conev started with Mann Properties 20 years ago as a parking attendant, working his way up the ladder to help the firm become the leader in the property management industry in the Ocean City area. He has achieved the highest educational designation of the industry, that of a Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM). Conev excels in working within Maryland Condominium Law and works closely with the insurance industry to provide adequate coverage for his clients. Most notably, he established a criterion of employment where all Mann Properties managers must receive the education provided by the Community Association Institute.

“Igor’s work ethic and drive is the key factor in the tremendous growth Mann Properties has achieved in the last decade,” said Mann. “I am confident the business will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Conev resides in West Ocean City with his wife Ana and their two children, Ella and Teo. He is well known in the community for his volunteerism and charitable accomplishments. He has served on the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) and served as the vice-president for many years. Currently he is on the Board of Directors of the Delmarva Condominium Managers Association.

Coastal Hospice Honored

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice has again been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) surveys, advanced analytics and billing and coding services. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with high performing agencies such as Coastal Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria is based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

“These results are greatly important because they represent feedback directly from our patients and their families,” said Monica Escalante, CEO of Coastal Hospice. “Equally important, they are delivered by an unbiased third party, HEALTHCAREfirst, which helps us obtain a clearer picture of where we are succeeding and where we can improve. We are very proud of the entire Coastal Hospice team which made this possible.”

Escalante points out two of many ways that reports from HEALTHCAREfirst have helped Coastal Hospice maintain its high quality of service.

“This feedback allowed us to bolster our caregiver education program, which has been especially important during the pandemic,” she said. “Another impact was seeing ways to further streamline our internal workflow to maximize the amount of time we can engage with our patients. Our focus is always on continuous improvement; it’s critical for our staff, patients, caregivers and the community at large.”

5-Star Award For Hospital

SALISBURY — TidalHealth Peninsula Regional again received a 5-star recipient for both Vaginal and C-Section Deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that TidalHealth’s clinical outcomes for the two services are statistically significant.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Salisbury hospital has been 5-star rated by Healthgrades in each service and the only Delmarva hospital to do so from 2018-2021. In 2021, only 11 Maryland hospitals hold the distinction of being 5-star rated in each. The state of Delaware does not make its All-Payor data available, so hospitals there, including TidalHealth Nanticoke, are not reviewed by Healthgrades.

“This is a great honor for an outstanding, caring and compassionate Women’s and Children’s team here at Peninsula Regional,” said Steve Leonard, CEO of TidalHealth. “As a family-centered hospital, we welcome around 2,000 babies into our community each year. We are proud that this award reflects the high-quality, safe, nurturing environment we work to provide for new mothers. Our obstetrical team works with families to discuss their birthing options from births assisted by midwives with a physician’s support to providing complex care for high-risk pregnancies.”

“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations like TidalHealth Peninsula Regional that receive this achievement for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.

TidalHealth also has a team of dedicated neonatologists and neonatal nurses that provide intensive care for babies who may require respiratory support and closer observation in its Special Care Nursery. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Children’s National Hospital cares for newborns in the Special Care Nursery. The neonatologists provide ongoing, evidence-based educational classes on current neonatal care.

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is also the proud recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The 2021 honor marks the fourth year in a row that Healthgrades has recognized the Salisbury, Md. hospital as being among the best in the nation.